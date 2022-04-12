As we’ve moved forward through this school year, I’ve written on several topics, some with critical importance to our community. I feel this is a critically important time to discuss and have open conversations about a topic generating conversation in our community and beyond, especially as State of Colorado lawmakers consider taking action to curb the damaging effects of the drug Fentanyl.
Lawmakers cite that residents across the state are dying from the synthetic drug, and that is frightening. Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is acutely aware of the danger of opioids, as well as their potentially deadly consequences. The unfortunate reality of our situation is that young people in our communities may be able to access or illegally purchase pills that they think are OxyContin, Percocet or Xanax, but drug dealers are providing knockoff pills laced with Fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Ingesting just one pill laced with Fentanyl can be fatal.
We believe educating our community is one of the most important things we can do, along with educating our students and preparing harm reduction strategies. While this message is intended as a first step in educating our community, we encourage you to read more about the dangers associated with these drugs, and consider having conversations with your students where appropriate.
It may be easy to simply say, “Not my student. There is no way they have been exposed to drugs, and they would never take something without my knowing.” And while that may be true for most families, the risk is too great to ignore. Any student with a cell phone, or with access to social media, may be exposed to this risk. We believe that having honest and open conversations may be one of the best ways to help students understand the risk.
In our schools, we employ a robust health education program, which is being updated this year, and it includes language specific to a number of banned substances in our schools, including opiates, vaping and more.
However, we must also be ready to save a student’s life if they do come into contact with these dangerous substances. We must be trained and have the tools to take action. That’s why members of our security team have received training on responding to opioid overdoses and will have access to the lifesaving drug Narcan/Naloxone. This drug can save the life of a person who is overdosing, and we are grateful to have it as a tool at our disposal.
It is my hope that as a community, we can talk about these tough topics and grow together through the way we handle them. I will continue to do my best, as will our entire team, to keep our schools safe. Thank you for partnering with us on fulfilling that goal.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.