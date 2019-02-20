A new era of expanded health care and medical services for northern El Paso County residents is about to dawn as UCHealth Memorial Hospital North prepares to open its recently completed $130 million expansion facility.
The four-story building on the hospital campus at 4050 Briargate Boulevard in northern Colorado Springs is scheduled to open its doors Monday.
“This will allow us to make a significant expansion of maternity services as well as oncology services,” said Joel Yuhas, president and chief executive officer of Memorial Hospital, speaking to several hundred well-wishers, including Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, city officials and UCHealth dignitaries who gathered at the hospital Feb. 13 to celebrate the completion of the expansion project. “As you know, it’s badly needed in this area of town.”
Hospital statistics confirm Yuhas’ contention. From fiscal year 2014-16, inpatient admissions grew more than 60 percent, and births increased more than 20 percent. Outpatient visits tripled during that time.
Joining Yuhas last week in welcoming people to the expansion celebration was chief nursing officer Tamera Dunseth-Rosenbaum, who has helped guide the project from its inception. She pointed out that the largest portion of the expansion project focuses on women’s services, including:
• a birth center with 12 labor, delivery and recovery rooms, two large operating room suites for C-sections, and a stabilization room for babies who need a higher level of care;
• a mother/baby area that features 24 couplet rooms with support for newborn rooming-in, along with conference rooms for educational classes;
• a nursery equipped to handle late pre-term infant procedures;
• an obstetrical emergency department with six emergency bays that offer around-the-clock coverage by physicians and an ultrasound examination room; and
• a women’s pavilion that can provide short- and long-term care for women with complications in pregnancy.
The addition of these women’s services makes the Memorial Hospital system the largest maternity provider in the state of Colorado, Yuhas said, with more than 5,000 annual deliveries.
“It adds immense benefits to folks who live up in the area,” Dunseth-Rosenbaum added.
Services dedicated to cancer care also make up a large part of the expansion program. The first floor of the new building contains eight exam rooms with adjacent physician offices; a workstation area; fast track and triage areas; 12 infusion chairs; two rooms with beds for more complex cases; dedicated space for oncology research and clinical trials; and a multi-purpose conference room.
Also on the first floor is space for a retail pharmacy service, which will be open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Prior to last week’s expansion program celebration, the hospital’s emergency department was increased to eight patient rooms with two connecting trauma suites. A new CT scanner is located adjacent to one of the suites. Surgical services at the hospital were also expanded with the addition of two operating rooms and space for another two.
“Memorial has become a true regional referral center, drawing people from throughout southern Colorado and northern New Mexico,” said Dr. Jose Melendez, UCHealth Memorial chief medical officer, in a recent hospital press release. “We offer the most advanced cancer and cardiology care in southern Colorado, and Memorial is the only hospital able to provide comprehensive stroke capabilities for patients in Colorado Springs.
“We are excited about this expansion and about Memorial’s future.”
At the expansion celebration, it was announced that the 17th annual Memorial Hospital Gala, a fundraising event, is scheduled for May 4 at the Broadmoor Hotel. Previous events raised money for the UCHealth Community Education Center and for the oncology expansion program at Memorial Hospital North.
The beneficiary of this year’s event will be the UCHealth Orthopedic Center and Spine Wellness Institute, which is scheduled to be built on the Grandview campus, located on North Nevada Avenue. Grandview Hospital is a dedicated orthopedic hospital.
Among the services planned for the new Orthopedic Center and Spine Wellness Institute are advanced imaging, specialty operating rooms, primary care with a focus on sports medicine, and pain management.
The UCHealth hospital system — Memorial Hospital Central, Memorial Hospital North, Grandview Hospital, and Pikes Peak Regional in Woodland Park — employ more than 5,000 people.