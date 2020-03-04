When Sara and Kelly Correll heard their Taekwondo school, the U.S. Taekwondo Center in Monument, was partnering with the Children's Hospital in 2017, it meant more to their family than anyone could know.
For years, the couple took their son Peter — one of their four children – to the Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora for treatment for Crouzon Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterized by the premature fusion of skull bones, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The trips, including gas, hotel and other expenses cost the Correll family $10,000, but the time away from home and family was worse than the expense, according to Sara Correll. She is thankful the U.S. Taekwondo Center committed to donating to the Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, for the past five years to help support the new hospital and its patients.
Since the Children's Hospital Colorado opened in Colorado Springs last year, the Correll family now only has a short drive to take Peter for his care. The family has more time to spend together and participate in activities like taekwondo.
Peter trains with his parents and his three sisters, Emma, Madison and Hannah at the U.S. Taekwondo Center's 16328 Jackson Creek Parkway location in Monument. Peter was a 2019 Ambassador for the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation.
On Saturday, March 7, the Correll family will join 500 U.S. Taekwondo Center students and guests breaking boards at the 14th Annual Break-A-Thon. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., to help raise money for the Children's Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs.
Since its first Break-A-Thon in 2006, the U.S. Taekwondo Center has raised more than $350,000 for local nonprofits in Colorado Springs.
The 14th Annual Break-A-Thon is free and open to the public. In addition to board breaking, the event will feature a silent auction, wine pull, balloon pop, bounce house, face painting, balloon artist, fun costume characters, Switchbacks' mascot Ziggy, custard and lemonade stands, games for all ages and more.
There will also be demonstrations from multiple U.S. Taekwondo Center demonstration and sparring teams. The U.S. Taekwondo Center Championship Demo Team, which won silver at the 2019 USA Taekwondo National Demo Team Competition, will perform at 11:45 a.m.
From 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., U.S. Taekwondo Center will present a $40,000 check to Children's Hospital Colorado during closing ceremonies.