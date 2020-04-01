The U.S. Taekwondo Center in Monument is offering free online courses to beginners this month in the effort to offer healthy activities for families experiencing more time at home as they social distance.
The classes will “allow our community the opportunity to have a structured physical fitness program that is not only fun, but a strong reinforcement of respect, self-discipline, confidence and more,” the center said in a statement.
Free online classes will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-5:45 p.m., taught by Master Jay Lee, president and CEO of U.S. Taekwondo Center, live on Zoom.
The classes are designed for beginners ages 4 and older. No experience is necessary, and participants can wear any comfortable exercise clothing.
Sign up at familyblackbelt.com to receive the link to the classes. Classes began April 1.
To participate, a laptop, tablet or phone with internet access is required. Download the Zoom app, available on Apple Store or Google Play. Those using computers may click “download” under Zoom Client for meetings at zoom.us/download.
Once Zoom is downloaded, there is an option to create an account. A Zoom account is not necessary to attend Zoom classes or meetings. Simply download the app on your phone or computer and click the link.