Ty Evans headed to North Carolina State
A day after returning from a recruiting trip to North Carolina State, Palmer Ridge senior quarterback Ty Evans committed to the school.
“I am excited to be a member of the Wolfpack,” Evans told The Tribune Monday afternoon. “Plans don’t always go as they should, but I am glad they turned out the way they did.”
It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Evans, who decommitted from the University of Colorado earlier in the day on Monday. He had been committed to the Buffaloes since January, but when they fired their head coach Mike MacIntyre in late November, Evans began to question if Boulder was going to be his college landing spot.
Todd Evans, Ty’s father who has walked through the recruiting process with his son, said he was informed by CU interim head coach Kurt Roper that he would not be returning for the 2019 season. Roper is the Buffs quarterbacks coach and mentor and friend to Ty Evans.
“When he was let go that was the final nail in the coffin,” Ty Evans said.
Evans, who will graduate Dec. 20, was in a time crunch to find a notable major college program that ran a pro-style offense to fit his strong passing style. He remembered the NC State offered him a scholarship last December, so he dug into his well and called Wolfpack offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eliah Drinkwitz to see if the team was still interested in his services.
Evans and his family flew out to Raleigh last weekend to visit the school and check out the surrounding area. The meeting with Drinkwitz and Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren.
Making the decision even easier for Evans was the fact that his older sister, Mariah, is a junior at nearby North Carolina.
“My sister will be 20 minutes from me,” Evans said. “It will be very nice being close to her again.”
Evans said that on Tuesday, Doeren and Drinkwitz were planning to visit him at Palmer Ridge and his home.
Though it may appear that Evans made a quick decision, the reality is he did his research. He said it felt important to make a decision soon, since he plans to sign his national letter of intent during a signing party in the Palmer Ridge theater arts building Dec. 19.
“With 20 days before the signing period I was trying to figure out what I was going to do,” said Evans, who led the Bears to their second consecutive Class 3A state championship earlier this month.
Evans will report to NC State Jan. 2 and begin his first day of classes Jan. 7. He will also take part in spring practice.
Incredibly, this is the second time Evans has gone through the process of decommitting from one school and committed to another. In the summer of 2017, he verbally committed to Arkansas, but when their head coach, Bret Bielema, was fired in November 2017, Evans decommitted and began a new search. After weighing his option, he chose nearby Colorado.
“This process has taught me that any coach in college football is two bad seasons away from getting fired,” said Evans, who threw 33 touchdowns this season and ran for 11 others.
Evans joins a NC State program that has been among the most consistently successful in the nation. Since Doeren’s arrival, the Wolfpack will be playing in their fifth consecutive bowl game. They are 9-3 this season and will face Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
Todd Evans said Doeren turned offers last year to coach Tennessee and Ole Miss, choosing instead to remain at North Carolina State until his sons, who are entering high school, graduate. Doeren has five years left on his contract with NC State.
NC State is widely known as “Quarterback U” for producing NFL-ready quarterbacks. There are five former Wolfpack quarterbacks in the NFL; Philip Rivers, Russell Wilson, Jacoby Brissett, Mike Glennon and Ryan Finley.
“Ty has earned the opportunity to play at premier school,” said Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford. “He’s worked his tail off.”
Added Todd Evans: “Tom Pulford and the rest of the Palmer Ridge coaching staff, and the program they build, are a big reason why Ty has been successful We are all grateful to them.”