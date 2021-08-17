MONUMENT • Two seats on the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education are open for election this November.
The district put out a call this month for nominations of candidates for school directors to be placed on the Nov. 2 election ballot for the regular biennial school election. This election involves seating two directors to represent Districts 1 and 3.
These directors will be elected to four-year terms, through November 2025.
Qualified candidates must have been a registered elector and a resident of D38 for at least 12 consecutive months prior to Nov. 2, 2021. They must also be residents of the district in which he or she is seeking election to represent.
A person is ineligible to run for school director if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
Interested persons must file a written notice of intention to be a candidate and a nomination petition signed by at least 50 eligible electors who are registered to vote in the regular school election in accordance with law. Petitions may be obtained at the Lewis-Palmer School District Administration Office at 146 Jefferson St. between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays
Completed petitions should be submitted to designated election official Vicki Wood, executive assistant to Superintendent Dr. KC Somers, no later than 4 p.m., Aug. 27.
The designation of director districts is available on the D-8 website, lewispalmer.org. Names and addresses of candidates which will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot will be posted on the district’s website by Sept. 3, as required by state statute.
Presently, District 1 is represented on the board by Chris Taylor, who serves as board president. Taylor said he intends to run for re-election this fall.
District 3 is seated by Tiffiney Upchurch, who serves as board secretary. Upchurch said she also intends to seek re-election to a second term.
“I believe we have accomplished a lot during my first four years,” Upchurch said. “However, we cannot rest on our laurels. I am excited to roll up my sleeves again and continue the work that lay ahead.”
As of press time, the school district had no other information as of yet regarding other persons intending to seek election to the D38 Board of Education.