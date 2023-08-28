More longtime restaurant owners are ready to step away from the kitchen and take a rest. This time it’s a pair of beloved restauranteurs in Palmer Lake.

Sadly, Marina La Rive, owner and chef of La Rosa Southwestern Dining, 25 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, has said a fond farewell to her many loyal customers.

With the news, we made one last visit to the eatery to enjoy La Rive’s famous braised lamb shank, slowly cooked in mild New Mexico red chili. Le Reve was there bustling around the packed dining room.

“I’ve been looking for someone who might take over and keep a menu like I make,” she said. “But that didn’t happen.”

Instead, new owners expect to open in the space as Sundance Pit BBQ in October.

However, La Rive is thinking of keeping her hand in the food business, at least a little bit.

“I might sell jars of salsa,” she said. “And I might consider doing some other things.”

In a letter to her Facebook fans she said, “I don’t call it retirement — I call it moving on to other interests and exploring them further. I may consider selling some La Rosa’s Chile; a few customers have asked me to compile a cookbook — we will see. I would also consider coming your home for a small dinner party.”

Follow her on Facebook to keep up with her exploration of other interests and to stay in touch.

Near the same time as La Rive is moving on, another longtime Palmer Lake restauranteur, Kenneth Trombley (aka KT) owner and chef of Bella Panini, 4 S. Colorado 105, (directly across the street from La Rosa) has sold his eatery to Imran Cooper.

“He has been a personal chef and has managed several different coffee shops,” Trombley said. “This is his first restaurant ownership, but has always wanted to own a restaurant.”

Trombley, a veteran restauranteur, opened Bella Panini in 2002, where he won a strong customer base. Trombley’s excellent Italian dishes were always a treat, especially the Shrimp Scampi Cartoccio. The generous serving arrives at the table as a pouch of parchment paper. When the pouch is carefully opened, large shrimp on penne pasta is revealed. The crustaceans swim in a heavenly scampi butter cream sauce redolent with the aroma of garlic.

Cooper has been working alongside Trombley, perfecting the dishes on the current menu.

“I’m not planning to change anything,” Cooper said.

Cooper has started serving lunch. New hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. The kitchen stops taking orders 15 minutes before closing. Details: 719-481-3244, facebook.com/bella.panini