MONUMENT • The Monument Police Department has two more new faces among its officer ranks.
Officers Jose “Joey” Barraza and Dakota Degenhart were introduced and sworn into service May 2 at Monument Town Hall during the regular meeting of the Board of Trustees.
“It’s truly with great confidence that I present officers Barraza and Degenhart to this town administration, to our Board of Trustees, to their Monument police family and to the great residents of the Town of Monument as they enter their role as police officers serving a wonderful community,” Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway said.
Barraza grew up in a small farm town community in southwest Arizona and graduated from Antelope High school in Yuma, Ariz. He was the youngest of seven siblings, and his faith and beliefs have always been surrounded by love for one another beyond the walls of family, he said.
Later, he graduated from the Pikes Peak Regional Law Enforcement Academy. Barraza also served in the U.S. Army from 1997 to 2004 and retired as a sergeant.
A 22-year law enforcement veteran, Barraza has worked his entire career in two small municipalities, including the Fountain Police Department. He was also a civilian police officer for Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.
Barraza understands the American dream of “United We Stand” in small communities, he said. His entire career has been focused on the prevention of impaired driving and crash reconstruction, and he has trained hundreds of police officers in Colorado and Wyoming.
Barraza’s passion has also led to teaching in local schools on the identification of impaired students.
In his free time, Barraza enjoys riding his half Percheron/Quarter horse and meeting with a local men’s Bible study group. During the swearing in ceremony, he was accompanied by his fiancée Camy Padgett of Greeley, Colo.
Degenhart is a Colorado native who graduated in 2018 from Castle View High School in Castle Rock . He attended Arapahoe Community College and graduated with an associate degree in law enforcement in December 2020.
Degenhart graduated and was certified from the Police Academy at ACC, where he was class sergeant and class president. Later he worked for the Leadville Police Department for 10 months before coming to Monument.
In his free time, he enjoys hunting and watching baseball.