Two people killed in a traffic crash in Black Forest on Feb. 28 have been identified, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Colorado State Patrol responded to a call near Shoup and Vollmer roads shortly after 9:30 a.m., where a 2005 Lexus sedan driven by 72-year-old David Browne in which 62-year-old Jenifer Browne was a passenger was T-boned by a car that ran a stop sign, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The Brownes died as a result of the crash.
Max Langston, 24, of Colorado Springs failed to stop at a stop sign while headed east on Shoup, the state patrol said in a news release. His 2004 Saturn sedan slammed into the passenger side of the Lexus, causing it to spin though the intersection before it was hit a second time by a northbound F-150.
No other injuries were reported.
Langston was cited with two counts of careless driving resulting in death, both misdemeanors. He was released after being ticketed.
Contact the writer: jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com. Gazette reporter Lance Benzel contributed to this report.