Two members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 78 earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

Ben Lieber and Alex Tsepelev completed the steps needed this past spring and earned the organization's highest rank.

Troop 78 will soon be heading to their weeklong summer camp, which will take place from June 25-30 at McNeil Scout Ranch at Peaceful Valley near Elbert, Colorado.

There they will have the opportunity to take part in all kinds of outdoor activities including swimming, boating, climbing, playing and even shooting on firing ranges. In the process, they have an opportunity to earn a wide variety of merit badges that they can later use for rank advancement.

In January, they participated in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) weekend involving work with in highly technical skills, rock and ice climbing, monthly camp-outs including in beautiful Glen Aspen, a 10-mile hike on the scenic Falcon Trail right inside the confines of the Air Force Academy, as well as monthly merit badge weekends where scouts were involved in skills as wide-ranging as plumbing, first aid, cooking, physical fitness, citizenship and a variety of other subjects.

Troop 78 meeting are held on most Tuesdays at 7 p.m.