Lewis-Palmer High School seniors Kai and Anders Arneson are identical twin brothers. Each is about 6-foot-8 and weighs in around 300 pounds. Give or take. They stand out in just about any crowd.
The brothers are also best friends and, like many twins, often experience what the other is feeling emotionally and physically.
“We’ll be together from womb to tomb,” Anders said. “I love my brother.”
While the brothers have many of the same physical characteristics, their interests vary. Kai, who weighs close to 310 pounds, is an offensive tackle on the Rangers’ football team. A three-year starter, he is being recruited by several Division I college programs, including Colorado State, Wyoming and New Mexico. He has already been offered a full scholarship to Eastern Michigan.
“It’s hard to think that someday we won’t be together,” said Kai, who recently went on a recruiting trip to New Mexico. “It’s like one day I’ll be at college and we won’t be together in the same room or on the same campus.”
The brothers celebrated their 18th birthdays on Oct. 8. Anders is always quick to remind Kai that he was born two minutes earlier.
Their mom, Laura Arneson, said the birthday celebration was more emotional than the previous 17.
“Both got gifts and both got emotional,” Laura said. “They hugged each other and said, ‘This could be one of our last birthdays together.’”
Laura said her boys have many twin characteristics.
“They are 100% the same and 100% different,” she said. “I’ve always told them, ‘Follow your bliss. A lot of people will crush your dreams. I’m not going to be a dream crusher.’”
Both boys keep busy schedules. Kai is a co-captain of the football team along with Jake Martin, Connor Bower, Braden Coe and Angelo Donisi.
On Oct. 4, during halftime of the Rangers’ homecoming game with Pueblo South, Kai was named homecoming king. Kai’s girlfriend is a manager for the football team and helped celebrate the moment with him.
Anders — a photographer for the school’s yearbook, “Westwind” — was on the sideline getting it all on camera.
“That was cool,” Anders said. “To be there with my brother while he is enjoying this great moment.”
While Kai has dreams to play in the NFL, Anders thrives being on another stage. A skilled actor, he will play the role of a monster named Freddy in the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center production of “Carrie: The Musical” on Oct. 25-26.
He will also play the lead in Lewis-Palmer’s fall musical production, “Once on this Island” Nov. 7-9. He plays Agwe, the unpredictable god of water responsible for flooding the island and often destroying the crops. Agwe takes pleasure in being cruel, but he also takes pleasure in being helpful. He is as playful as he is malicious.
The role perfectly suits Anders.
“My heart is definitely in live theater,” Anders said. “I think it is so beautiful to be able to see how the human condition is portrayed on stage and how people can perform such raw emotions like sadness and anger and fear and anxiety.”
Anders is gay and hopes to make it big in theater or in the movies so he has a platform to express his thoughts and emotions on male homosexuality. He said he knew in middle school that he is gay and has since fully embraced his sexuality.
“It’s my goal one day to have a platform or fame, or whatever you want to call it, where I have a following to where I can help break barriers in the way that people perceive the male body. I also want to be able to change people’s ideas in the way men can express femininity.”
Said his brother, “He’s who he is and I’m who I am. I’m not going to try and change my brother. He’s my twin. We’re bonded for life.”