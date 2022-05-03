If you look, there is always something new awaiting discovery no matter how many times you have visited a destination. During our yearly snowbird jaunts to Arizona, we have found this to be true ad infinitum.
In March, my husband, Ron, and I were in Tucson for three weeks. I was intent on finding places we had not previously visited during the 15 years we have been enjoying the warmth and sunshine of this southwestern state. We found there are still some wonderful places in Tucson that we had missed before this year.
Arizona Inn: As a history lover, I can’t believe I was unaware of the celebrated magic of this downtown Tucson destination, that is on the National Register of Historic Places. Off we went for luncheon on the sunny patio of the Arizona Inn, followed by a walk through 90 years of history. Travel in the 1930s when the Inn opened was a completely different ballgame than it is today. Visitors traveled to popular destinations for stays of weeks or even months at a time, arriving via train, and accompanied by oversized steamer trunks.
When the Arizona Inn first opened it was in the sprawling desert, two miles northeast of downtown Tucson. The grounds and architecture of the Inn itself have changed little since the opening in 1930, so there is a tantalizing aura of a different time and place. Today, the Inn is set in the midst of bungalows within the historic Catalina Vista neighborhood.
Amazingly, the Arizona Inn has always been owned and operated by the same family, the Greenways. The original 14 acres remain as a serene getaway for dining, accommodations and recreation. Guests are beckoned to indulge in tennis on the unique clay courts, and to play badminton and croquet on the lawn. Of course, no Arizona resort would be complete without an appealing swimming pool complex, and Arizona Inn is no exception.
Although the ornate main dining room was closed during our visit, we enjoyed lunch on the sunny patio outside the historic Audubon Bar. Alfresco offerings included southwestern specialties, and a variety of creative dishes.
After lunch we meandered around the grounds that are a riot of colorful plantings, including brilliant flowers, orange trees and a carpet of verdant grass. Staff was happy to share the history of the Inn as we poked our heads into the various common rooms.
Nearby is another gem not to be missed, the historic Fourth Avenue District, that hovers between the past and present. The neighborhood is chock-a-block with eclectic shops intermingled with lively bars and restaurants.
Canoa Ranch, located 30 miles south of Tucson in Green Valley, is a marvel of history and nature dating from prehistoric times to its days as a thriving cattle ranch. Officially named The Raúl M. Grijalva Canoa Ranch Conservation Park, it is today the site of rehabilitated ranch buildings dating from the early 1900s. Also on the grounds is the recently recreated Canoa Lake, a haven for native vegetation, birds and desert wildlife. A walk around the lake treated us to views of numerous birds including a kingfisher, kestrel, egret, killdeer and cinnamon teal ducks.
We toured the open ranch buildings that are in various stages of reconstruction and rehabilitation. They provide a fascinating look-see into what life was like there during the heyday of Canoa Ranch, from the 1920s to the 1960s. The modest Grijalva Home, a domicile for laborers, was in sharp contrast to the relative elegance of the homes of ranch owners, Howell Manning Sr. and Jr. These large, adobe residences exemplify comfortable, modern-day-living for the time period. The ranch was a social hub of the Santa Cruz Valley, and ably equipped to handle frequent large gatherings and events.
Pima Air & Space Museum: I don’t know how we missed a previous visit to this absolutely wonderful piece of Americana! You don’t have to be an engineer or aviator to gain an appreciation for the widespread impact that mastering aerospace has made on our world. Multiple hangars, acres of aircraft located on the grounds, and the fascinating 390th Memorial Museum feature displays that are second-to-none.
Over 400 aircraft are on display, including helicopters, airplanes and jets used by the military during war and peace time, the smallest airplane ever flown, huge passenger aircraft, unique and experimental planes, and amazing pieces of history. A hands-on training simulator for commercial pilots gave us insight into the tremendous detail involved in flying. Japanese kamikaze (suicide mission) craft were a glimpse into a most sobering part of WWII history. I loved the display of the evolution of female flight attendant apparel, from business-like suits, to mod mini skirts. How did they bend over in those getups? If you are in Tucson, go there! It’s a fabulous, educational, and entertaining museum.
We hiked a remote trail on the Northwest side of Saguaro National Park. Yes — you can get away from the crowds if you try. And last but not least, a double rainbow appeared over the campground as a springtime shower passed through. There’s always something new and exciting to experience in the desert.
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs since 2003. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at eakinder62@gmail.com.