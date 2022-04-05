MONUMENT • In an effort to start wildfire mitigation across the Town of Monument, the Promontory Pointe neighborhood is taking steps to do its part, with help from partner agencies.
Last week, Triview Metropolitan District, which maintains the subdivision, reviewed fire mitigation staples with Promontary Pointe homeowners. Next, the district worked with a contractor, the Colorado State Forest Service and Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District to apply wildfire mitigation strategies. The work involved removing dead ponderosa pines and scrub oak, and creating openings and a network to mitigate where potential wildfire could spread.
In response to the Marshall Fire in Boulder County earlier this year, the Town of Monument has been working with the fire protection district and the forest service to create a townwide wildfire mitigation plan to protect the town from the same potential devastation. The town looks to earmark funds for mitigation efforts and work with CSFS on grant funding possibilities.
CSFS has aided Promontory Pointe homeowners with their efforts to mitigate the subdivision and was pleased with the community’s efforts to mitigate for wildfire thus far, resident Kenneth Kimple said.
“With this new vigor of creating mitigation strategies, the forester would like to use Promontory Pointe as an example of how collaboration can be used to develop a plan,” said Kimple, who also penned the subdivision’s Firewise USA instruction.
Last month, representatives of the partner agencies walked the Promontory Pointe neighborhood to determine where overgrowth was occurring and where work needed to be performed — not only for wildfire mitigation, but also to maintain the health of the forestry near it.
Kimple said residents are implementing tactics learned from a town hall meeting in February with CSFS and the fire protection district to help homeowners mitigate their own properties.
“We are actually implementing what was learned,” he said. “We are looking forward to Promontory Pointe to be the first community in town to do so.”
Kimple said he and fellow residents have been working with David Root, the regional CSFS representative, for a few years, as well as fire protect district battalion chief Jamey Bumgarner, who has aided the subdivision by reviewing the mitigation plan for resident evacuation times and allowing fire protection response times to be optimal.
Kimple said he was pleased to see Triview Metropolitan District step up to the plate. He said they have done a great job mitigating the subdivision’s common areas to be Firewise safe so when the CSFS does a review of the subdivision, potential hazards have already been removed.
“We did a beautiful job on the mitigation and everyone seems very pleased,” said Jim McGrady, districct manager with Triview Metropolitican District. “We decided to grab the bull by the horns and get things done before the hot dry summer comes our way.”
McGrady said Triview will also be doing erosion control over the next few weeks and reseeding as needed.
Kimple said other Monument communities are either doing the same as Promontory Pointe or will be soon to help the townwide mitigation efforts.
“One community can’t do it alone,” he said. “We are all adjacent to each other so it takes a collaborative effort.”
Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District Fire chief Andy Kovacs said local firefighters definitely lose sleep over the thought of having a wildfire in the Tri-Lakes region. Area homeowners associations’ efforts to mitigate vegetation and hazards in their respective neighborhoods have been phenomenal and those efforts need to continue, he said.
“Taking on a mitigation project in your own yard or in your community can seem overwhelming, especially if you think you are the only one trying,” Root added. “In fact, there is a lot of work going on, done by a lot of people. Unless you are in the wildfire mitigation loop, it isn’t always obvious. I think those of us in the loop need to do a better job of showing off what is being done.”