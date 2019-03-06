Monument’s leading political figures and town staff agree that the town is growing, but one of the major hurdles standing between Monument and its projected growth is its access to renewable water. Monument relies primarily on wells that tap into ice-age aquifers deep below the ground. But these precious wells are running out and don’t provide a long-term water solution.
Some in Monument are addressing this problem by purchasing water from streams and creeks.
The Triview Metropolitan District recently bought 410 shares of the Fountain Mutual Irrigation Company. This essentially means that the Triview community purchased the right to divert water from Fountain Creek to be used for things like drinking, landscaping and firefighting.
There are a limited number of shares that can be bought, explained District Manager Jim McGrady. Triview now owns a total of 957 shares, with each share granting Triview about 230,000 gallons of water. McGrady said the recently purchased shares are enough to supply water to 1,000 new homes in the Triview community.
While Triview owns the water, it currently doesn’t have the infrastructure to move the water from Fountain Creek to its community. McGrady said there are a couple options for getting the water to Triview, including partnering with Colorado Springs Utilities or building a new pipeline.
Whereas the aquifers beneath Monument are shrinking, streams like Fountain Creek are maintained by rain and snowmelt. Purchasing shares, like those from Fountain Mutual Irrigation Company, ensures that Triview has sustainable water resources for the future.
“One hundred percent of our water currently comes from the Denver Basin aquifers,” he said. “The aquifers that we pump out of are nonrenewable, they don’t replenish themselves. By buying this water, we have bought a renewable source of water that is replenished every year.”
Triview is also exploring a partnership with Colorado Springs Utilities that would allow for Monument’s wastewater to be recycled and purified at the J.D. Phillips Water Reclamation Facility in Colorado Springs. The question is how the treated wastewater will be returned to communities like Triview after it’s purified.
“That’s one of the things we’re very concerned about,” he said. “If we send our reusable wastewater down there, how do we get it back? We’re in the process of working through some agreements with Colorado Springs Utilities that would allow us to get that water back up here.”
One option for returning the water to Monument would be building another pipeline that would transport the purified water uphill from the treatment plant in Colorado Springs to Triview. McGrady said a partnership between Triview and Colorado Springs Utilities could open up other possibilities for getting the water back to Tri-Lakes region.
By relying on Colorado Springs Utilities to purify its water, Triview would save itself the cost of upgrading its water treatment plants to meet new regulations imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
McGrady said it could cost anywhere from $10 million to $20 million to upgrade its water treatment facilities to remove phosphorous and other minerals from its water. These upgrades would dramatically raise costs for the 5000 customers that rely on Triview for clean water, he said.
“Partnering with Colorado Springs Utilities would be a huge cost savings to our customers,” he said.
Jenny Bishop, senior project engineer for Colorado Springs Utilities, said in a December interview that the J.D. Phillips Water Reclamation Facility in Colorado Springs is underutilized and could treat more wastewater than it currently does. McGrady said this partnership would allow Triview to shut down some of its own water treatment plants.