Last February, Kaden Dudley poured out his heart to his Palmer Ridge football coaches.
The then-sophomore wide receiver did so in a letter he titled, “What Drives Me.” It described his story of triumph over tragedy.
Kaden explained that his personal goals stemmed from an event that changed his life — and the life of his mother — forever.
A year earlier, in February 2018, Rachel Frey was in a horrific automobile accident. She was ejected from the car she was driving and wasn’t wearing a seat belt. She broke her neck in three places, her back in nine places, 12 ribs, her nose, and some fingers. She had a punctured lung and internal bleeding. She was lucky to survive.
Rachel, who was 33 at the time of the accident, fought for her life for two weeks at Penrose Hospital, and then things started looking better for her. But the worst news was yet to come. After she came out of a coma, doctors informed her she would be paralyzed forever from the waist down and that she would never walk again.
“For a slight second my stomach dropped and I felt my world crumble and that I had no control over this situation,” Kaden recalls. “I sat there with my dad as we shared tears. We looked at each other and I said, ‘at least she’s still alive.’”
Kaden’s father, David Dudley, spoke words to his son that had a profound effect on him as much then as they do today.
“You will not let this bring you down, you’re going to use this as motivation,” David Dudley said. “You can still live your dreams.”
Kaden felt a calmness in that moment. Although he didn’t know what the future held for his mom, he knew things would be OK.
Rachel, ever with a smile on her face, continues to be an inspiration to her son.
“This accident changed my life in a positive way,” Rachel says. “In everything I do now I do for a different purpose.
“I was so blessed that I woke up from my coma next to Kaden. I’m blessed that I have someone who loves me.”
Last month, Rachel was in Pueblo watching her son and his Palmer Ridge football teammates play in the Class 3A state championship game against Pueblo South. Kaden had two long touchdown receptions of 86 and 81 yards to help seal the Bears’ 35-13 victory.
Following the game, after most of the crowd had dispersed, Kaden and Rachel took photos on the field. They both wore huge smiles.
“Having my mom there was really special,” Kaden says. “The fact that we won the game made the day even better.”
Kaden has been a key part of Palmer Ridge’s last two state championship victories. The Bears also won in 2017 when Kaden was a freshman at Vista Ridge.
Kaden (6-foot, 180 pounds) decided after that football season to transfer to Palmer Ridge. He was already considered one of the top wide receiver/defensive back prospects in Colorado. He proved his value by going out and hauling in 30 receptions (third on the team in 2018) for 341 yards and six touchdowns as the Bears went 12-2.
He was just as valuable on defense, intercepting a team-high nine passed for 73 yards and two touchdowns.
Following the season, Kaden headed to the National Combine in San Antonio, Texas, where he showed off his skills in the 40-yard dash (4.6 seconds) and other tests that quickly got him the attention of Division I college football programs all around the nation.
As he headed into this season, the letters and offers kept coming from notable programs such as USC, Notre Dame, Florida and Colorado. In October, Kaden committed to Colorado, largely in part to the close relationship he developed with Buffaloes first-year head coach Mel Tucker.
“Coach Mel has sent a lot of guys onto the NFL,” Kaden says. “He thinks I have a great chance to get there as a safety.”
Playing in the NFL has been one of Kaden’s dreams for a long time. That desire to intensified after his mother was paralyzed.
“I want to take care of her,” Kaden says. “I’m fighting for a better life for me and my mom.”
Kaden lives primarily with his father. They split time between their homes in Palmer Lake and the Peregrine neighborhood in northwest Colorado Springs. Rachel, a high school basketball star and volleyball standout at Mitchell, lives in Calhan.
“I think Kaden gets his skills from me,” said Rachel, who plans to compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair Colorado this year.
Kaden had an incredible all-around junior season for the Bears. He caught 35 passes (second on the team) for 794 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had five interceptions for 132 yards and a score.
Kaden is in San Antonio this week for his second National Combine. He is ranked as high as 36th among all juniors in the nation as an “athlete,” 49th as a receiver and 51st as a safety.
While Kaden will spend the next eight months concentrating on his personal goals and sharpening his skills, he plans on being key in helping Palmer Ridge win the program’s fourth consecutive state title next fall.
“With the guys coming back I think we have a great chance,” Kaden says.
Kaden makes it a point to remind himself and the Palmer Ridge coaching staff how much being part of the program has impacted his life.
“Palmer Ridge coaches made me also want to play for my brothers, for someone else other than myself,” he says. “In a way PR football has saved me. My journeys are a little different than most football players. I will never be out-worked or get tired or broken mentally, knowing that my mom can’t walk. I will always run that last route, that last sprint, that last squat. I now run for two.”
Learn more about Frey’s recovery at the website of the Rachel Frey Foundation, Colorado Springs Chapter of the United Spinal Association, rachelfreyfoundation.org.