NAY NINTH IN BARR TRAIL RACE
Kieran Nay, a 2018 Palmer Ridge graduate, finished ninth overall at the Barr Trail Mountain Race on July 28. He had a time of 1 hour, 44 minutes and 29 seconds.
More than 300 runners competed in the 12.6-mile race that started at the Cog Railway and proceeded to Barr Camp and back.
Nay competed for Western Colorado last fall.
Prep golfers ready to tee it up
Fall prep athletes and teams officially kicked off practices on Monday, Aug. 12 around the state. The first events for softball, boys’ tennis and golf are this week.
Golf actually got underway on Aug 5. Tri-Lakes area golfers were well represented at the state last season. Palmer Ridge finished third in Class 4A, while The Classical Academy was fifth in 3A.
Among the top returners for Palmer Ridge are seniors Trey Jones (18th at state in 2018), Elijah Harp (21st) and Lance Phillips (32nd).
TCA is led by senior Liam O’Halloran (9th at state last season).
MCALLISTER READY TO SHINE
Palmer Ridge sophomore quarterback Luke McAllister is getting prepared to start his first high school football game when the Bears open their season Sept. 6 in Canon City.
McAllister (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) is being recruited by several Division I colleges. He played in seven games as a sophomore, completing 7 of 15 passes for 48 yards and one touchdown.
McAllister is taking over the Bears’ starting QB job from Ty Evans, who is at North Carolina State. Evans was a three-year starter for the Bears, leading the team to back-to-back state 3A state championships in 2017 and 2018.
COOPER SUPER FOR FORDHAM
Former Palmer Ridge quarterback Cooper Weiss is getting ready to begin his junior season as a starting defensive back for the Division I FCS Fordham Rams.
Weiss appeared in eight games last season, both in the defensive backfield and on special teams. He recorded 19 total tackles, 12 solo.
Weiss is a 2017 graduate of Community School of Naples in Naples, Fla., where he was a starting quarterback and defensive back. He was first-team all-state as a senior and was the MVP of the Florida All-Star Game.
Weiss played for Palmer Ridge as a sophomore in 2014. He was a back-up quarterback to Isaiah Sanders (now a senior at the Air Force Academy). Weiss appeared in nine games that season, completing 25 of 47 passes for 352 yards and five touchdowns.
He transferred to Naples prior to his junior year.
- Compiled by Danny Summers