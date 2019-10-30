GEN. PALMER CUP ON THE LINE
A lot will be at stake Friday at Don Breese Stadium when Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge play their annual rivalry football game.
Palmer Ridge has won the last two games — 4-of-5 — and leads the series 4-3. The schools have played each year since 2014 after taking a two-year hiatus. Lewis-Palmer won the first two games played in 2010 and 2011.
The team that wins the rivalry game gets to keep the huge General Palmer Cup at its school until the next game is played. The Cup will be on display during the game in the south end zone.
Palmer Ridge (7-1, 3-0 in the Class 3A Central Conference) is trying to keep a hold on one of the top seeds in the Class 3A playoffs this fall, while Lewis-Palmer (3-5, 0-3) is fighting for its playoff life. The Rangers need to win out against Palmer Ridge and Littleton to have any hope of playing in the postseason.
Palmer Ridge has won the last two 3A state championships and is a combined 49-10 since the start of the 2015 season.
Lewis-Palmer is 28-23 in that same span.
L-P CHAMPS ON THE PITCH
The Lewis-Palmer boys’ soccer team won its first league championship since 2009 on Oct. 22 with a 10-0 victory over Sand Creek at Don Breese Stadium. It was the regular-season finale for the Rangers.
Eight different Rangers scored goals in the victory, including two each by junior Cole Mooney and Tommy Fiocchi.
The Rangers 12-3, 7-0 in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference) open the playoffs this week. Their losses this season are to 5A Golden and Rampart, and 4A The Classical Academy.
Lewis-Palmer has outscored opponents 53-16.
DUDLEY COMMITS TO CU
Palmer Ridge junior wide receiver Kaden Dudley recently committed to the University of Colorado.
CU first offered Dudley on Feb. 4, two months after he helped the Bears to their second consecutive 3A state championship.
He had 30 receptions for 341 yards and 6 touchdowns as a sophomore.
This season, Dudley has 12 catches for 230 yards and 3 scores.
FEARSOME FOURSOME
It looks like there might be four volleyball teams from the PPAC hosting 4A regionals on Nov. 9.
The top 12 teams based on the RPI standings host regionals. Lewis-Palmer, Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge have been in the top 12 most of the season. In recent weeks, Cheyenne Mountain has been inching its way closer to the top 12.
Cheyenne Mountain and Lewis-Palmer have combined to win the last 11 state championships.
- Compiled by Danny Summers