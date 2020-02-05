BEARS DOUBLE UP AGAINST LEWIS-PALMER
In case you missed it, the Palmer Ridge boys’ basketball team defeated crosstown rival Lewis-Palmer, 53-50, in overtime Jan. 22.
It was the third victory in four games for the Bears, who battled back from a 26-17 halftime deficit to tie the score at 48 and send it into overtime.
Palmer Ridge improved to 3-15 all-time against Lewis-Palmer, the defending Class 4A state champs.
PALMER RIDGE GOES 2-FOR-2 ON COURT
The Palmer Ridge girls’ basketball team defeated Lewis-Palmer for the third consecutive time Jan. 22 during a 50-43 victory.
Sophomore Mia Womack scored 18 points to lead the Bears, while teammate Charlotte Hauke, also a sophomore, added 11.
MORE ACCOLADES FOR ARNESON
Lewis-Palmer senior football player Kai Arneson was recognized by the National Football Foundation Colorado Chapter as an exceptional scholar-athlete. He is one of 19 winners chosen in the state and will attend a banquet in their honor in April.
BARTALO VOLLEYBALL SPORTSWOMAN OF YEAR
Lewis-Palmer volleyball coach Wade Baxter said that Rangers’ senior libero Gianna Bartalo has been chosen as this year’s winner as the Volleyball Sportswoman of Colorado.
The organization promotes and empowers women in sport. Each year, they honor one representative from each sport on both the high school and college level and celebrate them at an awards banquet.
SHUGER PLAYING FOR AIR FORCE
Jason Shuger, a 2019 Lewis-Palmer graduate, is listed on the Air Force Academy baseball roster.
Shuger is wearing jersey No. 29. A right-handed pitcher, he is part of Squadron 31/Grim Reapers.
Shuger had a standout senior season for Lewis-Palmer, tossing a pair of no-hitters while compiling a 5-3 record and 2.41 ERA. He also batted .424.
FALCONS TO HIT OUTDOOR ICE
The Faceoff at Falcon Stadium between the Air Force and Colorado College hockey teams will take place on Monday, Feb. 17.
It will be played two days after the Colorado Avalanche host the Los Angeles Kings at Falcon Stadium.
The Air Force game will take place on Presidents Day and mark the first time the Falcons will play an outdoor game.
In 2016, CC played Denver in an outdoor game at Coors Field.
— Compiled by Danny Summers