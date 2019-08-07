Dravecky having a ball
Former Monument resident and major league pitcher Dave Dravecky is enjoying his position as a community ambassador with the San Francisco Giants.
Dravecky, who lived in Monument for about two decades until relocating to the Bay Area a few years ago, said that he has been pleased by the Giants’ success over the last month.
“So excited for the Giants as we move into the dog days of summer,” he said. “These guys are playing with a lot of heart. The kids are a bunch of gamers. Nothing better as a player knowing your fans are intensely in it with you.”
Dravecky had a solid major league career, but it was marked with heartache. He worked his way back to the majors after a bout with cancer that resulted in part of his left arm (pitching arm) was removed in 1988. In 1991 he had his left arm and shoulder amputated.
Cancer ended his career as the Giants reached the 1989 World Series.
Dravecky and his wife, Jan, had a ministry based in Gleneagle when they lived here. He also was a baseball coach at Colorado Springs Christian School.
SUKLE TRAINING IN UKRAINE
Discovery Canyon senior wrestler Tanner Sukle returned from the Ukraine on Tuesday night after spending more than a week training with members of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at a camp near Kiev.
Sukle’s father, Ron, is DCC’s athletic director and a former wrestling coach at the school.
Ron Sukle said Tanner spent a day training in Kiev at the Ukraine Olympic Training Center.
“He’s having a great time,” Ron Sukle said. “What a great experience.”
7K NOW IN NASHVILLE
Several months ago, 7k International Skating Academy moved from Monument Ice Rinks to Nashville and is now teaming with retired American figure skater and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton and his skating academy.
7K founder and technical director Kori Ade has a long relationship with Hamilton. Her new programming is under SHARP 4 Sports (7k’s sister business) and is offering classes, developmental opportunities, special events, camp offerings. Programming takes place at the Ford Ice Center and will eventually start at the Bellevue arena which is opening later this year.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to continue to assist skaters in accomplishing their dreams, work with an incredible staff and enjoy facilities built for the highest quality training experiences,” Ade said.
PREP SPORTS IS UNDERWAY
All four Tri-Lakes area high schools got into the swing of things last Monday with the official start of the boys’ golf season.
The rest of the fall prep sports teams can officially gather next Monday. Those sports include football, softball, boys soccer, volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys tennis, field hockey, gymnastics and spirit.
Two of the more intriguing football games coming this fall involve Pueblo East, Palmer Ridge and Discovery Canyon. Pueblo East (2014-16) and Palmer Ridge (2017-18) have won the last five Class 3A state football championships.
Palmer Ridge plays at Pueblo East on Sept. 13. The two met twice last season, with East winning the regular season affair and Palmer Ridge defeating the Eagles in the state title game.
Discovery Canyon plays at Pueblo East on Sept. 26. DCC and East have met at least once a season every year since 2010.
