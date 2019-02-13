WRESTLING REGIONALS THIS WEEKEND
Prep regional wrestling tournaments are this weekend for athletes and teams across the state.
Several Tri-Lakes area wrestlers are ranked in the OnTheMat top 10 in their weight classes. The rankings are compiled by Monument resident Tim Yount.
In 4A, as of Saturday, Discovery Canyon’s Patrick Allis (126 pounds) was ranked No. 1. He won a state championship last winter at 120 pounds.
Other Tri-Lakes wrestlers ranked in the top 10 of 4A are: Cole Stephenson (No. 3 - 138, Lewis-Palmer); Dylan Ruane (No. 9 - 145, Discovery Canyon); Charlie Cook (No. 8 - 195, Lewis-Palmer) and Dominic Knost (No. 7 - 285, Lewis-Palmer).
In 3A, The Classical Academy’s Nathan Johns is ranked first at 182 pounds. He won the state championship as a junior at 182 pounds. As a sophomore, he lost in the finals.
Other TCA wrestlers ranked in the top 10 are: Brendan Johnston (No. 4 - 106) and Liam Young (No. 9 - 160).
The state wrestling championships are Feb. 21-23 at the Pepsi Center in Denver.
PRECHTEL THE GREAT
Discovery Canyon senior Ashten Prechtel’s storied prep career will come to a close sometime in the next few weeks, but her memory will live on forever.
The Stanford-bound 6-foot-5 center is the Thunder’s all-time leader in several categories. Through Thursday’s game, she has scored 1,521 career points and pulled down 1,229 rebounds.
In a game against Lewis-Palmer on Feb. 5, she scored a career-high 35 points to lead Discovery Canyon to a 48-36 victory.
On Jan. 18, she grabbed a career-high 31 rebounds during a 50-35 win over Vista Ridge.
TURNER EXCELLING FOR COWBOYS
Sam Turner, a three-time state wrestling champion at Discovery Canyon, is enjoying a solid sophomore campaign for the University of Wyoming.
Turner is wrestling at 141 pounds this season. As of Jan. 24, he was 19-10 and ranked 17th in the nation in his weight class in the first NCAA Coaches Poll.
Turner qualified for the NCAAs as a freshman.
- Compiled by Danny Summers