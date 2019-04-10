GOOD DEEDS
Through games of April 2, the Palmer Ridge baseball team is 9-2. The Bears upped their winning streak to seven that day with a 6-0 victory over Falcon.
Palmer Ridge’s losses came in back-to-back games on March 15-16 to Pueblo County and Grand Junction Central.
Palmer Ridge senior Charlie Deeds is having an incredible season at the plate and on the pitcher’s mound. In the team’s first 10 games, Deeds is batting .703 (26-for-37) with 15 extra-base hits.
As a pitcher he was 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 26 innings with 53 strikeouts and 9 walks. In the game against Falcon, he struck out 15 batters in seven innings of work.
CICERE NOTCHES ANOTHER WIN
Colin Cicere, a former star pitcher for Lewis-Palmer, is in his senior season for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs baseball team.
The right-hander improved to 3-1 on March 31 after allowing one run on for hits over five innings against New Mexico Highlands. He struck out five and walked one while throwing 81 pitches.
Cicere is the most accomplished pitcher in the three-year history of the Mountain Lions’ program. He started the first game in the team’s history in 2017.
HUMPHREY STEPS DOWN
Discovery Canyon is looking for a new boys’ tennis coach after Mike Humphrey stepped down to become the head tennis professional at Valley Country Club in Aurora.
Humphrey was the only coach in the history of the Discovery Canyon program, starting it from scratch in 2007 when the school opened.
He remained in his position at Discovery Canyon despite a serious medical issue. In the fall of 2015, Humphrey was diagnosed with stage-four squamous cell metastatic carcinoma of the pharynx. It also was found in his tonsils, tongue and a lymph node in his neck. He underwent 35 treatments of radiation and chemotherapy in a seven-week span.
Humphrey was declared cancer free and continues to have clean scans.
- Compiled by Danny Summers