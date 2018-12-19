SEVEN LPSD SENIORS WILL PLAY IN ALL-STAR GAME
The high school football season will continue into next June for several Monument football players.
It was announced last week that seven players from Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer high schools will play in the All-State game at Adams State. The game involves only seniors.
From Palmer Ridge are Aidan Cullen, JC Sparks,, Jake Dillon and Mitchell “Tank” Jefferis. Palmer Ridge defensive coordinator Zach Carlton will be the defensive coordinator for the South team.
The list of Lewis-Palmer players consists of Joel Scott, Evan Walsh and Bobby Padilla.
Harrison’s Al Melo will coach the South.
SCIACCA AND BAXTER EARN TOP HONORS
Lewis-Palmer senior McKenna Sciacca was named the Class 4A Volleyball Player of the Year by CHSAA, while Rangers’ coach Wade Baxter was named Coach of the Year.
Joining Sciacca on the first team are teammates Taylor Buckley and Kess Krutsinger. Rangers on the second team are Trinity Jackson and Gianna Bartalo.
Discovery Canyon’s Hannah Pethel also made the second team.
SAMPLE FINDS SUCCESS IN TEXAS
Kellsey Sample, a 2017 Palmer Ridge graduate, recently completed her fall season as a member of the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi women’s golf team.
Sample, a sophomore, played in all five tournaments. She had two top-20 finishes; 15th-place at the Ball State Cardinal Classic and a 16th-place at the Sam Houston State BearKat Women’s Invitational.
Sample began her collegiate career a Colorado State University-Pueblo.
RANGERS TAKE THIRD
The Lewis-Palmer and Palmer Ridge cheer teams finished third and fourth, respectively, at the 4A state spirit championships held earlier this month at the Denver Coliseum.
- Compiled by Danny Summers