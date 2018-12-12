MILLS TAKES OVER TERRORS
David Mills, a Monument resident and former pitching coach at Palmer Ridge and Doherty, was recently hired as the head coach at Palmer.
Mills, 54, took over Nov. 26. He succeeds Steve Collier, who guided the team to a 4-15 record in 2018.
“I coach for the kids. I don’t coach for me,” Mills said. “I coach to teach the kids life lessons. A won-loss record is great, but it can’t be all about that. What we learn is what carries us through life.”
Mills, who owns Rocky Mountain Bus Sales in Monument, spent the previous three seasons at Doherty. Last year, he was the assistant varsity coach under Mike Berkey.
Mills was at Palmer Ridge in 2014 and 2015.
“Palmer hasn’t had a lot of success,” Mills said. “I want to make things fun and bring a lot of positivity.”
Mills grew up in St. Louis and is a die-hard Cardinals fan. He was just 3 months old when his grandfather took him to a 1964 World Series game at Busch Stadium between his beloved Cardinals and New York Yankees. Mills also attended World Series games at Busch in 1967, 1968 and 1982.
“My grandfather, Lajoi Mills, is an honorary St. Louis Cardinal,” Mills proudly said.
Mills was a sergeant in the Air Force was involved with Desert Storm. He spent 10 years active and 20 years as a reserve.
TRI-LAKES RUNNERS COMPETE IN ARIZONA
Cross country runners from Palmer Ridge, Discovery Canyon, Lewis-Palmer and The Classical Academy competed in the Nike Cross Southwest Regionals Nov. 17 in Casa Grande, Ariz.
Palmer Ridge sent 15 boys and 11 girls to the prestigious event. It was held three weeks after the Colorado State Championships.
The top Bears’ male finisher was Brandon Hippe, who was 27th overall in the Boys Championship — the top event. Teammate Logan Bocovich was 35th, followed by Hans Larsen (132nd), Aleksandr Solano (156th), Andrew Bluemel (198th), Daemon Kuo (205th) and Samuel Ndahayo (218th).
The top Palmer Ridge female was Isabella Prosceno, who won Girls Medium School I Division. She was followed by teammates Maren Busath (2nd), Emily Gentry (10th), Anna Busath (14th), Riley Colby (41st) and Clarissa Cunneff (43rd).
Discovery Canyon’s Liberty Ricca finished 18th in the Girls Championship and was the only Thunder runner to compete in that race.
Discovery Canyon male Anthony Breglio finished 68th in the Boys Large School II race.
TCA’s Kaylee Thompson finished 6th in the Girls Championship.
Titan junior Mason Norman finished 13th in the Boys Championship.
- Compiled by Danny Summers