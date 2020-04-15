The COVID-19 pandemic has forced another great loss in local entertainment.
This year's MeadowGrass Music Festival, scheduled for May 22-24, has been postponed until May 28-31, 2021. Tickets for this year's event will be honored next year, and 17 of the 22 bands on this year's docket will perform at the rescheduled festival.
The annual festival at La Foret Conference and Retreat Center in Black Forest north of Colorado Springs features a variety of genres, including jazz, indie folk, progressive bluegrass and alternative rock. This year's lineup included Grammy Award-winning O’Connor Lee, Dustbowl Revival, Darlingside, Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers, and Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand.
For more information on using tickets next year, go to rockymountainhighway.org or search Facebook for 12th annual MeadowGrass Music Festival.
