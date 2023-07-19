Annexation attempt not comprehensible

I am writing to comment on the attempt to annex property called Monument Ridge East and West. The annexation uses a “flagpole annexation” a device to skirt the premise regarding annexing land contiguous to it’s city limits.

Like calling a tax a fee; everyone knows what’s really happening.

The reason to follow the guidance to annex lands abutting city limits is to allow for sensible city growth.

Does anyone believe that annexing I-25 makes for sensible development? Is Monument going to run utilities up the highway median?

Remember the Three Mile Plan 1. Look at the edges for Annexation.

I question the property’s ability to meet the items listed in 18.03.130 Rezoning Criteria. The proposed development DOES NOT have the characteristics of existing adjacent properties;

IS NOT compatible with existing road safety;

Adjacent property IS NOT changing to any degree;

The proposal DOES NOT demonstrate fulfilling a community need:

Adequate services ARE NOT readily available.

It makes no sense to me to pump sewage over Monument Hill from an economics standpoint. For Monument to seek to annex inaccessible land is incomprehensible.

It’s obvious that the one and only winner is the developer that gets a guarantee that the city will adopt the property and provide utilities, security , and al other services to their remote property.

Forget about the red herring “bogeyman” referring to “what the county would allow to be built;” they have no utilities. The people that say that have a vested interest in the town of Monument financing the development of the annexation.

One would hope that the local politicians are more responsive to issues of integrity that their election platform concentrated on.

Donn Hume, Monument

• • •

Questions for school board candidates

Our Tri-Lakes education choices & community are faced with a future clouded in obvious change with 80% of the D38 school board positions vacating in this November’s election.

Yes, 4 of the 5 D38 Directors positions will be voted on in about 4 months.

Please don’t just “let someone else do it”. Otherwise, as sure as the sun rises, “it will be done to you by someone else.”

How will the next 4 years be impact in our community and what must change for:

1- Taxpayer $ priority & spending plans,

2- Classroom curriculum,

3- D38 staff compensation,

4- Working relationships with Monument Academy and any new Charter schools,

5- General education/community relationships,

6- Funding Grants, Industry Partners, and State/Federal budget allocations Bonds/MLOs,

7- Reestablishing mutual trust, and

8- Integrating Classroom volunteers including administration support staff.

9- Student Safety in classrooms, in off campus activities, and crime/violence and student-on-student assault within the student body.

For just a few “hardball” questions for candidates to answer by the incumbents and possible changes proposed by new candidates.

Gordon Reichal.

• • •

LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis. Letters of 250 words or fewer are suggested. Guest columns will be published, space allowing, with a suggested word limit of 500 words. Please email your submissions to Courier Editor Doug Fitzgerald at [email protected]. The Courier reserves the right to edit or reject submissions, which should have the author’s name, address and phone number, for verification purposes. The 30-day rule applies in times of high-letter volume. It means that no one person will have more than one letter published in a month’s time.