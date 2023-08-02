Hurray for Artsites

Kudos to the Town of Monument board and management for the installation of Artsites 2023!

Since 2003, the Not for Profit group, Tri-Lakes Views, has brought the arts to Monument. With the cooperation of The Town and the Lewis Palmer School District Board, that became an annual rotating display of sculpture along with a permanent collection of public art. That relationship is again being exhibited on the multiple pedestals throughout our community.

I encourage you to take the time to enjoy the pieces along with our wonderful installations at the entrances on Baptist Road (Aspen Grove) and 2nd Street (Ice Harvest).

Art washes from the soul the dust of everyday life.

- Pablo Picasso

Dr. Elizabeth I. Konarski, Monument

• • •

Amazing time in Limbach park

An amazing evening in Limbach Park in Monument Wednesday night for 2 hours, hearing and seeing the entertainment by “Narrow Gauge” was had by everyone. A “gold star” for the city of monument to provide this for us.

God provided a few short sessions of sprinkles that everyone was able to ignore, but provided us with a double rainbow.

Everyone there, seniors, parents of juveniles, teenagers and children of all ages were enjoying the atmosphere, music, songs and friendly people of Monument and even food and drink.

Thank you Monument organizers and the amazing “Narrow Gauge Band.”

James Peters, Monument

• • •

LETTERS POLICY: Letters are published on a space-available basis. Letters of 250 words or fewer are suggested. Guest columns will be published, space allowing, with a suggested word limit of 500 words. Please email your submissions to Courier Editor Doug Fitzgerald at [email protected]. The Courier reserves the right to edit or reject submissions, which should have the author’s name, address and phone number, for verification purposes. The 30-day rule applies in times of high-letter volume. It means that no one person will have more than one letter published in a month’s time.