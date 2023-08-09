Preservation of historic Palmer Lake

Ever since the area that became the small town of Palmer Lake was discovered by pioneers in their westward expansion, Palmer Lake has been a part of Colorado History. The Chautauqua movement held a significant presence here for many years. The Salvation Army ran a summer camp here in Palmer Lake for many years, highlighted in both local and Denver newspapers.

The property owners fell upon hard times. After multiple ownership changes, the land and the buildings were gifted to the Town of Palmer Lake to benefit the town and citizens. Now designated as the Elephant Rock Property comprising of 28 acres of land with buildings, including cabins, the debate has been ongoing for several years regarding what are the most beneficial uses of this land. After several rounds of discussions and developer presentations, the Palmer Lake Board of Trustees decided to award several acres and a couple of buildings to two developers, one to develop a wedding venue, the second for an ecofriendly spa.

Contrary to the advice from several historical and arts organizations, the BOT wants to demolish all of the remaining buildings and will not request grant monies from interested governmental departments to retain this historic legacy of Palmer Lake. The BOT will not reserve or allow the remaining buildings and cabins for use by future generations for artists-in-residence, local art programs, and as a community center. One of the developers even offered to do the preservation and restoration at no cost to the town. Although a portion of the property will be used to provide several new hiking trails, most of the remaining land will be unused and the future of the remaining land is uncertain.

A master planning committee of interested citizens was set up by the BOT but was dissolved with no explanation after one session. As a result, part of the history of Palmer Lake will be lost forever. I urge everyone to petition the Palmer Lake BOT to save this piece of Palmer Lake history for its citizens, both present and future.

Atis Jurka, Palmer Lake

• • •

