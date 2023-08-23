Tipping tips

I appreciated your column on tipping and have been giving the issue some thought since it started being mentioned in some national papers recently. I agree that tipping is getting out of control and I have started not tipping at places where you simply order and pick up at the counter.

For orders at the counter/food delivered restaurants, I usually tip by leaving cash on the table if the deliverer did something beyond simply dropping off my food.

In full-service restaurants I will tip above 20%, except when dinner included an expensive (anything over $100) bottle of wine. In that case, I’ll tip above 20%, but I assume a reasonably priced bottle.

Buffets really depend on what service I get. For example, I travel regularly to Washington, DC and stay at the same hotel, where the breakfast buffet is $20. However, I always leave a $5 bill because every time I walk into the restaurant, hot tea and orange juice are delivered to my table within a couple of minutes and all I said to staff who know me was “good morning.”

I also tip higher at the few bars that I frequent. I often eat dinner at the bar of that same DC area hotel and always get VERY generous wine pours because I’ll tip 10% on the bill, but then I leave an additional $20 cash tip on an $80 bill. And I do something similar for my regular Teller County bartenders/servers as well.

Steve Arthur, Woodland Park

• • •

