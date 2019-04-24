We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.maginot@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
KEY QUESTIONS WE SHOULD ASK ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE
As the third-world economies emerge and world population grows, can we expect citizens to accept Draconian measures that change the way they live?
Let’s ask the tough questions before we force massive lifestyle changes — or spend trillions that could otherwise combat world hunger, fight illiteracy, discover new cures, or raise third-world living standards.
For each of the six questions below, let’s answer in support of climate change. However, a “no or not sure” is an indicator that massive expenditures or lifestyle changes aren’t warranted.
1. Is the world warming?
Between 1998-2015 there was an 18-year pause in rising temperatures. Some climatologists think a new ice age is more likely to occur. We are living at the very tail-end of an ~11,000-year warmer inter-glacial period. Massive glaciation is the norm for the earth.
2. Does climate change pose a threat to the planet?
Seas are rising ~2mm/year, about 7-9 inches per century. Temperatures increased about 0.7C since 1850. A doubling of CO2 from 400ppm to 800ppm would only lead to another 0.7C increase. How does this make life, as we know it, end in the next 12 years, as some politicians claim?
3. Is climate change being caused by humans? Or is it all part of evolving world cycles, e.g., solar activity?
Earth has been much hotter and much cooler. CO2 levels have varied from 180ppm to almost 5,000ppm (last 140M years). The great civilizations flourished in times warmer than today. Greenhouses regularly operate at 1,200ppm. Plants thrive in higher concentrations of CO2; crop yields increase. From space, earth has visibly “greened” the last 30 years!
4. Are there practical things we can do?
If we go back to an 18th-century lifestyle, the impact on temperature would be minimal — would all trees be cut down just to stay warm? What exactly is “The Plan” — is there a sensible one? Is it achievable? Are you ready to get rid of cows, cars, and airplanes?
5. Are they affordable? Who pays for all this climate change remediation?
The U.S. is already $22 trillion in debt. How do we balance this with demands for increases in social programs?
6. Do we have the political will?
Are citizens of the world willing to allow our leaders to implement changes that could directly affect our freedoms, pocketbooks, and consumption patterns? Do we need a one-world-government to have the power and authority to enforce the rules? Now, that would be a “real change” worth noting.
Ron Robins
Monument