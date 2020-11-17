A new trial date has been set for a southwestern Colorado man accused in the 2012 slaying of his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine of Monument.
A 6th Judicial District judge on Nov. 14 rescheduled the trial date for Jan. 25. The rescheduling followed a mistrial ruling after members of Mark Redwine’s defense team cited concerns they are showing symptoms of COVID-19. The decision halted a weeklong effort to seat a jury and marked the sixth postponement in two years for Redwine, who was arrested in July 2017, court records show.
Jury selection at Redwine’s second-degree murder trial began Oct. 29 and was initially paused Nov. 5, after Judge Jeffrey Wilson announced in court that he had awakened with symptoms of an illness.
On Nov. 9, the judge announced in court that he had twice tested negative for coronavirus. But in a new motion for a mistrial, attorneys for Redwine, 59, said that members of the defense team also reported possible coronavirus symptoms last week. Although one person on the defense team has since tested negative, results are pending for others involved in the case, said one of Redwine’s attorneys, Justin Bogan.
Bogan argued that the defense would be forced to quarantine for 10-14 days under state and federal coronavirus recommendations, making it impossible to conduct the trial.
In opposing the mistrial, District Attorney Christian Champagne asked the court to wait until other test results came back before scrapping the case. Champagne also questioned whether Redwine’s attorneys were “intentionally” using the coronavirus scare as a way of putting off their client’s trial.
A day after the mistrial was declared, the Pikes Peak region’s top judge put a halt to new trials in El Paso and Teller counties through Jan. 8, saying COVID-19’s “unprecedented” churn through the area makes it unsafe to convene juries.
A hearing was set for 9 a.m. Jan. 5 to evaluate the COVID-19 situation for the prospects of being able to proceed Jan. 25 in Redwine’s case.
Dylan Redwine, who attended Lewis-Palmer Middle School, disappeared Nov. 19, 2012, in the Vallecito area near Durango during a court-ordered visit to his father over Thanksgiving break.
Mark Redwine told investigators he left Dylan alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.
But his story drew continuing scrutiny, and three months after Dylan’s disappearance, Mark Redwine appeared on “Dr. Phil” and denied involvement in front of a national television audience. In June 2013, some of the boy’s remains were found 10 miles from his father’s home, and in 2015 Dylan’s skull was found, bearing signs of blunt-force trauma, investigators say.
Mark Redwine was indicted in July 2017, with authorities saying the boy’s blood was found throughout his home. He faces up to 48 years in prison if convicted in his son’s death.
Redwine’s trial was most recently postponed in June, due to a statewide moratorium on trials because of the pandemic. Redwine has been held at the La Plata County jail in Durango since his arrest three years ago.
Redwine was ordered to trial in October over objections from the defense, which cited Colorado’s spiraling infection rates in asking for a mistrial and another postponement. Wilson ruled that the court’s safety protocols, including a requirement that witnesses wear masks, were sufficient to protect participants’ health.
“The longer the defendant’s trial is delayed, the more likely both sides are to lose evidence necessary to fairly try this defendant,” the judge said in an Oct. 19 ruling.
