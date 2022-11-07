The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club will present the 2nd Annual Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour, to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19. Last year’s inaugural event met with an overwhelmingly positive response from attendees from along the Front Range.
The tour features five professionally decorated homes in northern El Paso County neighborhoods including Woodmoor, Red Rocks Ranch and Flying Horse. The homes and decorators were carefully chosen to showcase a diverse variety of styles and colors. From modern to traditional, each home will feature a unique decorating theme based on treasured holiday stories such as “The Night Before Christmas,” “The Grinch That Stole Christmas” and “Miracle on 34th Street.” The tour is a great way for guests to gather ideas for decorating their own homes and to enjoy a different holiday experience from one featured home to the next.
The Hospitality House (located at the Woodmoor Community Center, aka The Barn) serves as the starting point of the tour. Guests can purchase tickets or pick up those preordered online, and will receive a tour guide with the location of each home, along with a gift bag.
While at the Hospitality House guest can enjoy complimentary music and refreshment as well as a Holiday Gift Shoppe and a Holiday Artwork Raffle, both new this year. The Gift Shoppe will feature three handcrafted items (great for stocking stuffers, hostess gifts, gift exchanges and more):: lighted glass holiday gnomes handcrafted by TLWC members, The Four Seasons of Pikes Peak limited edition notecards photographed by local resident Bill Rackey, and candles from Monument & Old Colorado City based MatchBox Candle Co. The Holiday Raffle will showcase a beautiful Colorado Mountain Columbines photo from local photographer Matt Hays, and two watercolors from longtime community member Joe Bohler: “Quiet Winter” and “Lessons in Freedom.” All three offer attendees the opportunity to own a high-quality, limited-edition piece of art, each unframed to allow winners to customize according to their personal tastes and décor.
All proceeds from the holiday home tour go back to the community through the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club grants program, open to all qualified community nonprofit organizations, public service agencies and educational institutions serving the Tri-Lakes area. Last year the home tour raised significant funds for the community grants program.
An all-volunteer nonprofit organization, the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has granted over $1 million since 1973. In addition, the club’s 200 plus members also contribute countless hours of community service, as well as enjoy club-wide events and the activities of 20 interest groups.
To purchase tickets and gifts, visit JoysoftheSeasonHT.org.