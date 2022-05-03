Members of the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s had the opportunity to attend the final swimming lesson and graduation of Bear Creek Elementary School students in the Adaptive Physical Education Community Recreation Program.
The program, offered for elementary and middle school students with special needs in Lewis-Palmer School District 38, has been funded by a grant from TLWC for the past several years.
Amanda Huckstep, physical therapist and APE/Community Recreation Consultant for District 38, explained the value of the six-week-long swimming program, which is held at Safe Splash Swim School. “Being able to bring our kids with significant needs to the pool, and to see the freedom and joy they experience as they interact safely in the water is priceless,” Huckstep said. “In addition, aquatic therapy decreases muscle tightness and mental stress, and it promotes body awareness and self-confidence.”
On the final day of the swimming program, students received certificates of completion for the program, and a rousing round of applause from the instructors, schoolteachers, teacher assistants, and TLWC co-presidents, Billie Healy and Cindy Beley, who were in attendance. Billie Healy, who was herself a swim instructor, noted the importance of swimming lessons for all kids as a valuable life skill.
Huckstep further commented, “We are able to work on these skills with our students, thanks to the professional instructors at Safe Splash and the generosity of the members of TLWC.”
The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. Previous recipients include local fire and police departments, Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, Monumental Impact, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous District 38 schools. For more information about TLWC, visit the club’s website, tlwc.net.