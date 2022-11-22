The holiday season was ushered in over the weekend via the 2nd annual Joys of the Season Holiday Home Tour, sponsored by the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club.
Five area homes were professionally decorated, dressed to the nines in festive garb. The icing on the cake was a layer of freshly fallen snow.
The featured homes were embellished following a theme of treasured holiday stories such as “The Night Before Christmas,” “How The Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “It’s A Wonderful Life.”
The diversity of styles, themes and colors ranging from traditional to contemporary piqued the creative juices of touring guests as they gleaned ideas for decorating their own homes.
In the Hospitality House in “The Barn,” a historic building that housed a dairy barn in the mid-20th century, pre-tour visitors received a tour bag and enjoyed refreshments, an artwork raffle and a festive gift shop.
All proceeds from the home tour go to the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club grants program, which benefits community nonprofit organizations, public service agencies and educational institutions. Since 1973, over $1.3 million has been raised and gifted to deserving grantees. Club members are like-minded women who collaborate on service projects with other organizations as they connect with the community and with each other.
Each of the five homes featured on the tour followed a holiday-related theme:
- “And I knew in a moment it must be St. Nick,” references a line from the cherished poem “The Night Before Christmas.” This house was chock full of an astounding array of antiques, many dating from the 1800’s. Ornaments, Santas, sculptures, and 5 amazing feather trees were found throughout the living areas. The idea for feather trees originated in the 1800s in Germany due to deforestation. They are made from goose feathers that look remarkably like pine needles. Each antique has its own unique story, and visiting this home was like taking a step back into another time and place.
- “Christmas will always be, as long as we stand heart to heart and hand to hand” is the closing sentiment from “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” Decorations used the symbols of hearts and hands in every nook and cranny. Natural decor, antiques, greenery and organic details were combined with bird nests and feathers, natural wrapping papers and a variety of textures. The centerpiece was a glowing 12-foot-Christmas tree framed by windows that showcase mountains in the distance.
- “When a bell rings, an angel gets its wings,” is the line from the iconic movie “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Every visitor was given a tiny bell as a keepsake. Traditional reds and greens were complemented throughout the house with traditional holiday greenery. Comfortable seating, plump pillows and blazing fireplaces offered an invitation to slow down and enjoy the holiday season.
- “All Is Calm, All Is Bright: True Stories of Christmas,” is the name of a book that is a collection of true stories about the joys and peace of the season. The theme inside and outside the home was one of elegance and coziness. Reflecting balls, pearls, warm whites, gold, and silver created an atmosphere of luxury.
- “May all your Christmases be white,” referenced a line from the perennial favorite holiday tune “White Christmas.” The home stayed true to the song lyrics and sentiments with mostly white, gold and silver ornamentation. Accents of black and green complemented the whimsical textures including faux fur, feathered plumes and gleaming metallics. With a nod to the state of Colorado, clusters of gold and silver aspen leaves graced the soaring Christmas tree with its white-plumed tree topper.
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has plans to continue the Holiday Home Tour as a yearly tradition, offering attendees a unique opportunity to enjoy the hospitality of their neighbors and the lovely holiday decorations adorning the featured homes.