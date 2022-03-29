During the first few weeks of March, members of the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club individually purchased over $1,200 in gift cards to local restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations and coffee shops. They then showered local police, firefighters and other professional first-responders with the gift cards to show gratitude for all they do for our community.
Judy Sawyer, a longtime member and former president of TLWC worked as a nurse for 50 years.
“Having worked very closely with so many selfless and caring first responders over the years, this project is very close to my heart,” Sawyer said, explaining why she headed up this effort to show these hardworking men and women how much they are appreciated. She promises more events like this are in store.
On a beautiful afternoon, Sawyer and fellow TLWC member Sandra Sciadini delivered the gift cards, along with home-baked cookies and personal notes of gratitude to five fire stations and two police stations. The workers at the stations were very appreciative of the gifts, and they spoke about how much TLWC has done for their agencies over the years through grants as well. It appears that Sawyer and the generous members of TLWC have made a strong first step toward their goal of showing these special members of our community how much they are valued.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. In addition to local fire and police departments, previous recipients include Emergency Incident Support, Mountain Community Senior Services, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, Monumental Impact, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
If you would like to learn more about TLWC, visit their website, tlwc.net.