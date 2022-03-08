MONUMENT • On Feb. 19, 23 members of the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club picked up saws, drills, sanders and hammers to build beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Members also donated 20 complete bedding sets to outfit the beds.
SHP is a 100% volunteer organization dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering high quality beds for the hundreds of children in our community who go to sleep each night on couches, blankets or even the floor because their families simply cannot afford to purchase a bed of their own for them.
Child bed-lessness is a national problem, and as a national nonprofit with chapters spread across the country, SHP is working to resolve that. The Colorado Springs chapter welcomes volunteers of all skill levels at its bed-building events, which are open to everyone 8 years of age or older (children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian). Their trained team of volunteers are on hand to guide everyone through the process.
SHP also accepts tax deductible donations as well as donations of new bedding. It all stays in our community and serves kids right here. To contribute to Sleep In Heavenly Peace, or to find out how to become a volunteer and help build beds, visit their website, shpbeds.org.
TLWC is a nonprofit organization whose members reside within the boundaries of Lewis-Palmer School District 38, and since its inception in 1973 has donated over $1 million to local police, school, and other nonprofit organizations. To learn more about TLWC, visit tlwc.net.