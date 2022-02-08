The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club held the first monthly meeting of its newest interest group focused on learning the art of wine tasting Jan. 21.
The organizer of the Wine Sip and Share group, Kelly Trop, has an extensive background in the wine industry: she earned a Viticulture and Enology degree from Surry Community College in North Carolina, and then worked in wine-tasting rooms throughout California and Washington.
Kelly will be coordinating with Dirk Stamp of The Wine Seller at 2805 Roberts Drive, Monument to select a variety of wines to showcase each month. The Wine Seller specializes in some of the smaller, lesser-known vineyards from around the world, whose wines are unique and often less expensive. Wine Sip and Share members will learn about the individual wines that are selected, in addition to practicing the “5 S’s” of wine tasting: See, Swirl, Smell, Sip, and Savor.
TLWC is a nonprofit organization whose members reside within the boundaries of Lewis-Palmer School District 38, and since its inception in 1973 has donated over $1 million to local police, school and nonprofit organizations. TLWC’s Community Grants Program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations. These grants fund important and highly impactful services to the Tri-Lakes community. TLWC’s grant application for 2022 is available through March 15 on the club’s website, tlwc.net.
In addition to fundraising, members work in a variety of other ways to give back to the community. For instance, this month they will participate in a Build a Bed service project with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a volunteer organization dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch beds to children and families in need.
TLWC has over a dozen interest groups for camaraderie and community involvement, including hiking, gardening, Mahjong, bridge, stitching, cooking, and dining out, as well as the new Wine Sip and Share. Judy Crusius, chairperson of Interest Groups for the club, commented on the importance of its interest groups to attract, educate, and promote camaraderie among members, “Our members work hard to raise funds to award grants that meet community needs. Our interest groups help keep our members involved and active throughout the year.”
To become a member of TLWC, or learn more about the club, visit the website or contact membership@tlwc.net.