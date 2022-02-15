Members of the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s Hiking Group recently participated in CPR training with the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District.
The Feb. 7 training was held during American Heart Association’s Heart Month, and just in time for Valentine’s Day. But the true purpose of the event was to celebrate a special anniversary of someone who survived cardiac arrest.
TLWC member Carol Costakis organized the CPR training to honor her son’s fiancé, Mary.
Two years ago, on New Year’s Eve, Mary – a healthy and athletic young woman — suddenly went into cardiac arrest. Costakis said Mary’s life was saved by quick action and the availability of an automated external defibrillator made all the difference. Trained professionals jumped into action, performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator (AED) to shock her heart back into rhythm. Today, Mary has returned to her active lifestyle and is a strong advocate for CPR education. Her future mother-in-law shares that passion.
An avid hiker and member of TLWC hiking group, Costakis said she is acutely aware of the need to be prepared for any event — in any terrain. The group often hikes in remote areas that don’t have cell phone service. “If one of our hikers were to need first aid or, specifically CPR, it would most likely be up to us to provide it,” Costakis said. “With our hikers being trained in basic life support, we have a greater probability of bringing everyone home safely.”
TLWC (tlwc.net) is a nonprofit organization whose members reside within the boundaries of Lewis-Palmer School District 38, and since its inception in 1973 has donated over $1 million to local police and school organizations and other nonprofits. In addition to the hiking group, the club has over one dozen other interest groups such as gardening, Mahjong, book discussion, bridge, and Wine Sip and Share.