Mah-jongg anyone? That is something that numerous members of Tri-Lakes Women’s Club (TLWC) ask each other every week. As the game continues to grow in popularity in the United States, it is reflected in the number of TLWC members who are joining the Mah-Jongg interest groups hosted by the club.

TLWC is well known in the community because of its many years of fund-raising, charitable giving, and volunteer service. In fact, throughout 2023 TLWC members will be celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary and over $1 Million granted to local nonprofits, public service agencies and D-38 schools. But another aspect of TLWC that is equally important to its members is the 20-plus interest groups that the club offers, providing numerous opportunities for developing and sharing their passions. One of the more popular of those groups is mah-jongg (alternatively spelled as mahjong).

The exact origin of the game of mahjong is a bit of a mystery, but what is known is that it is relatively modern, having emerged in China during the mid to late 1800’s. It quickly spread outside of China and around the world, ultimately making its way to the United States by the 1920’s. Today there are millions of dedicated players worldwide and several different versions of the game.

Some members of TLWC have been playing mahjong for as long as 25 years, and about one quarter of the club’s members play in one of the three different mahjong interest groups the club offers. It is probably safe to say that the unofficial matriarch of mahjong at TLWC is Billie Healy, who has been playing for about 20 years. Billie is the one who members go to see if they are interested in learning how to play the game. She offers training sessions twice per year, and each session consists of four 2-hour classes. “After that”, Billie explains, “my students are ready to begin playing in any one of our three Mah Jongg interest groups. This is how I share my love of the game.”

As one explanation for the game’s popularity in the Unites States and in TLWC, Billie offered some insight shared by Annelise Heinz, author of “Mahjong: A Chinese Game and the Making of Modern American Culture” in a 2021 interview with Time Magazine. According to Heinz, part of the game’s popularity is due to “the rhythm of the game itself. In between each round, you have a pause, where you are shuffling the tiles … And it’s just the right amount of time to have a little bit of conversation. I think that tempo is perfect for building new relationships.

“You can have a little bit of conversation and over time, those rhythms, especially if you’re playing with the same group of people, can build incredibly deep, long-lasting relationships.”

“This fits in perfectly with TLWC goals”, Billie explains, “to help our community while creating a community of our own.”

It appears that these twin goals have helped TLWC to build a very strong presence in the community and has attracted and maintained a membership of nearly 250 involved and active women. As members celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary this year, they will continue to pursue these passions, one dollar — and one tile — at a time.

TLWC is a nonprofit organization whose members reside within the boundaries of School District 38; If you would like to learn more about TLWC, or become a member and maybe even learn how to play Mah Jongg, visit their website: tlwc.net