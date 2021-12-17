students with Coach Matt.jpg

From left: Mikayla Middleton, Coach Matt Middleton, Michael Beaman, Aaron McHugh, Evangeline Soundron, Scott Kohlhase and Asher Edwards.

The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club recently had the opportunity to witness firsthand the outcomes of one of its 2021 grants awarded in the Tri-Lakes community.

Monumental Impact, a Monument-based nonprofit, invited members of the TLWC to join their students, coaches, mentors, and other community members at a recent Open Build.

Students Tanson Miles and Carter Grizzle working on building their robots using the starter robotics kit for Bearbotics.

“Our Open Builds provide access to equipment, supplies, and mentoring for participants to improve their technology and engineering skills,” said Jeanette Breton, founder of Monumental Impact. “With the grant money received from TLWC, we were able to purchase a starter robotics kit for Bearbotics to begin a FIRST Tech Challenge program.”

Coach Matt Middleton with students Michael Beaman, Aaron McHugh, Evangeline Soundron and Scott Kohlhase.

FIRST Tech Challenge is like Bearbotics’ FIRST Robotics Competition where students design, build, code and operate robots using an engineering process to participate in competitions against other teams. FTC works well for small teams and provides a jumpstart for high school students that have not had much hands-on robotics.

TLWC Co-President Billie Healy with students.

The grant from TLWC sparked the start of the FTC program within Bearbotics and the FTC program has grown to three teams its rookie year. For more information about Monumental Impact and its opportunities for students, visit monumentalimpact.org.

From left: Aaron McHugh, Scott Kohlhase, Mikayla Middleton, Michael Beaman and Evangeline Soundron.

The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Community Grants Program has provided over $1 million in grants to nonprofits, public service agencies and education since 1973. The program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations. These grants fund important and highly impactful services to the community.

From left: Elijah Arnholt, Reese Gearhart, Whitney Walker, Mason Paprzycki, Carter Grizzle, Coach Mike Hinkle, Tanson Miles, Matthew Neptune and Nick Barton.

Previous recipients include Emergency Incident Support, local fire and police departments, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, Tri-Lakes Cares, Silver Alliance Senior Programs, and multiple D38 school programs.

Coach Matt Middleton works with Cindi Middleton, Whitney Walker, Ruby Pearlman, Kellen Gall, Ari Clark and Nick Barton.

The TLWC grant application for 2022 will be available Jan. 15 through March 15 on the club’s website, tlwc.net.

Working on building their robots are Nathan Edwards, Asher Edwards, Rudy Pearlman, Whitney Walker, Mason Paprzycki, Coach Jeanette Breton, Kellen Gall and Ari Clark.

