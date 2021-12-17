The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club recently had the opportunity to witness firsthand the outcomes of one of its 2021 grants awarded in the Tri-Lakes community.
Monumental Impact, a Monument-based nonprofit, invited members of the TLWC to join their students, coaches, mentors, and other community members at a recent Open Build.
“Our Open Builds provide access to equipment, supplies, and mentoring for participants to improve their technology and engineering skills,” said Jeanette Breton, founder of Monumental Impact. “With the grant money received from TLWC, we were able to purchase a starter robotics kit for Bearbotics to begin a FIRST Tech Challenge program.”
FIRST Tech Challenge is like Bearbotics’ FIRST Robotics Competition where students design, build, code and operate robots using an engineering process to participate in competitions against other teams. FTC works well for small teams and provides a jumpstart for high school students that have not had much hands-on robotics.
The grant from TLWC sparked the start of the FTC program within Bearbotics and the FTC program has grown to three teams its rookie year. For more information about Monumental Impact and its opportunities for students, visit monumentalimpact.org.
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Community Grants Program has provided over $1 million in grants to nonprofits, public service agencies and education since 1973. The program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations. These grants fund important and highly impactful services to the community.
Previous recipients include Emergency Incident Support, local fire and police departments, Adaptive Physical Education Programs, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Western Museum of Mining and Industry, Tri-Lakes Cares, Silver Alliance Senior Programs, and multiple D38 school programs.
The TLWC grant application for 2022 will be available Jan. 15 through March 15 on the club’s website, tlwc.net.