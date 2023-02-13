Throughout 2023, Tri-Lakes Women’s Club will be commemorating 50 years of fundraising, volunteerism, fellowship and outreach in the Tri-Lakes community.

TLWC raises and distributes funds to assist qualified organizations and promotes the education of its members and the community through instructional programs. During its 50-year history, TLWC has granted over $1 million to local nonprofits, public service agencies and Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools through a variety of fundraising events.

First known as the Woodmoor Women’s Club and limited to women who lived in the Woodmoor area, the club later expanded to include all women who live within the boundaries of D-38. The name was changed to Tri-Lakes Women’s Club and membership more than doubled.

The longest-serving member of TLWC is Rosemarie Hughes, who has been a member for 43 years — joining in 1979 when the club was just getting started. Rosemarie recently reflected on her long experience with TLWC, stating she joined when she was working full-time as a Realtor and had recently moved into the area. “The area was sparsely populated and as a newcomer it was difficult to establish personal relationships,” she said.

Many of the women in TLWC have joined the organization looking for the fellowship that comes from working toward a shared goal: a commitment to helping others. TLWC offers both a tradition of philanthropy and a source of friendship.

“When I joined TLWC they had only a monthly business/luncheon meeting.” Today, TLWC has over 20 individual interest groups in which members participate and lead, such as hiking, gardening, book discussion, arts and crafts, sewing, and more,” Hughes said. “The many interest groups allow new members to pursue their passions and to meet others who share their interests.”

As a testament to the involvement and commitment of TLWC members, Hughes recently started the club’s newest interest group, “Adventures in Dining,” which allows members to explore foods from other countries and discover new food trends. She described her motivation for this new group: “I like trying different cuisines from all over the world, but I know that not everybody is an adventurous diner. I wanted to provide the opportunity to try new things, and to give our members a way to connect with other ‘adventurers.’”

Pam Cutcliff, co-president of TLWC, shared her observations about the club’s evolution, “TLWC has experienced many changes and much growth over the years, but our mission has remained the same, which is to support the Tri-Lakes area through charitable and educational endeavors. Our strong presence in the community has attracted and maintained a membership of over 200 involved and active women. We have so many things to celebrate this year.”

For more information about TLWC, such as how to become a member or to apply for a grant, visit the club’s website, tlwc.net. Grant applications for 2023 will be available until March 15.