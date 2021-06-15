The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club celebrated surpassing $1 million in grants at its May luncheon meeting.
“Our grant program began in 1977 when $1,919 was given to local organizations,” said Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Co-President Jan McKinley at the luncheon. “Today, we are celebrating the granting of over one million dollars to local nonprofits, public service agencies and D-38 schools since the club’s inception.”
McKinley, together with Co-President Judy Sawyer, had the honor of announcing the achievement and celebrating the milestone with fellow Tri-Lakes Women’s Club members at the club’s year-end luncheon held at Wedgewood.
“Our grants have funded important and highly impactful services for over 40 years. TLWC is a small nonprofit and this is a monumental achievement,” noted McKinley. “Our members are the backbone of fundraising. Funds for TLWC grants have been raised by hundreds of club volunteers, donating thousands of hours of time and talent over several decades.”
Presiding over the luncheon meeting was the culmination of a very unique year for outgoing Co-Presidents McKinley and Sawyer as they kept the club’s membership engaged while adhering to COVID protocols. In spite of the year’s challenges, the board was able to recruit new members. There are 192 current members who have collectively volunteered over 2,500 hours (to date) in 2020-2021.
The changing of the guard also took place at the May luncheon as outgoing TLWC Board members were thanked for their hard work and incoming board members were introduced. New co-presidents for 2021-2022, Cindy Beley and Billie Healy, were handed the reins and in return they presented recognition gifts to Sawyer and McKinley for their dedication and service to the club.
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has helped strengthen the foundation of the Tri-Lakes community since 1973 through its volunteer service and annual grants awarded to nonprofit, public service and public educational programs in the Tri-Lakes area. For more information about TLWC or how to join, visit tlwc.net or contact Membership at Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, P.O. Box 669, Monument, CO 80132.