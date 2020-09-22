Thanks to a grant from the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District was able to produce workout equipment to help keep firefighters in tip-top shape.
The agency used the 2020 community grant funds to purchase three indoor cycling bikes with performance monitors to benefit the firefighters’ workout program.
“The TLWC grant helps us create a culture that puts our fitness and wellness as a top priority. By helping us invest in fitness, members of the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Department can prevent injuries, reduce stress, improve our effectiveness in doing our jobs, and extend the careers of our firefighters and paramedics,” said Kris Mola, Tri-Lakes Monument Battalion Chief
“We appreciate TLWC’s commitment to providing us the tools we need to continue a long and prosperous career.”
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has awarded $23,192 this year as a culmination of its annual grantmaking. Other grant recipients this year include the Palmer Lake Police Department, Tri-Lakes Cares, Tri-Lakes Community Preschool, Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance, Emergency Incident Response and Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools.
The nonprofit has, to date, donated over $980,000 to nonprofit, public service and public educational programs in the Tri-Lakes area.
Since 1973, Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has helped strengthen the foundation of the Tri-Lakes community through its volunteer service and annual grantmaking. For more information about TLWC or how to join, visit tlwc.net.