The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club recently awarded a $5,000 grant that will help a Palmer Lake nonprofit continue to give free rides to seniors.
The grant helped Mountain Community Senior Services with the purchase of a new shuttle bus. MCSS also had other donors and conducted its own fundraisers for the remainder of the bus cost.
With its new wheels, MCSS will be able to continue to offer free, reliable transportation for Tri-Lakes area seniors to lunches and social events. Last year, the MCSS volunteer drivers provided over 4,000 rides for residents 60 and older living in northwest El Paso County, fulfilling its mission of helping the senior residents remain independent by providing transportation and handyman services free-of-charge.
Named “Non-Profit of the Year” in 2017 by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has given out more than $980,000 in grants since 1977 to area nonprofit, public service and public education programs. Grant monies are raised through the 200-plus-member club’s annual fundraising efforts including the Pine Forest Spring Show held at Lewis-Palmer High School, which the club has put on for over 40 years, according to Pam Perry, co-president. The next one will be held in May 2020.
Learn more about the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club at tlwc.net