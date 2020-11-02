By Tri-Lakes Women’s Club
The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club continued its ongoing community support by recently awarding a $2,732 grant to Emergency Incident Support.
EIS is an all-volunteer service group that provides critical support services to local first responders during emergency events and training exercises.
The TLWC funds awarded to this 2020 grantee help ensure that the organization could purchase much-needed equipment such as lighting to better illuminate response scenes, GPS devices to better locate and communicate in rural locations, and a battery backup for a life-saving defibrillator.
“The support from the Tri-Lakes Women’s Club allows Emergency Incident Support to better serve those who serve such as firemen, police, sheriffs, county officials, wildland fire, search and rescue operations and other first responders,” said Gary Nelson, EIS volunteer and treasurer. “We are so appreciative for this support.”
Since 1973, Tri-Lakes Women’s Club has helped strengthen the foundation of the Tri-Lakes community through its volunteer service and annual grantmaking to nonprofit, public service and public educational programs in the Tri-Lakes area. In spite of fundraising challenges in 2020, TLWC was able to provide grants of over $23,000 to local organizations this year.
For more information about TLWC or how to join, visit tlwc.net.