In thisJuly 30 photo taken at Monument Fire Protection District’s Station No. 1, are, from left: Debbie Heredia (TLWC Grant Committee member); Shelley Pruett (TLWC Grant Committee Chairperson for 2021-2022); Lt. Jon Bodinsky (of MFPD, holding one of the three thermal imaging cameras purchased with their grant); Anne Campbell (TLWC Grant Committee Chairperson for 2022-2023); Pam Cutcliff (TLWC Co-Chair), and Geri Bush (TLWC Treasurer for Charitable Events).