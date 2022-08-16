The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club’s has awarded 18 grants for 2022, totaling more than $28,000. Recipients include local nonprofits serving area residents, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 schools, and public service organizations such as fire and police departments in our community.
Recently, TLWC board and grant committee members had an opportunity to meet with Lt. John Bodinsky of the Monument Fire Protection District (formerly Tri-Lakes Monument FPD and the Donald Wescott FPD) to see the three thermal imaging cameras a TLWC grant has provided for the district’s three ambulances.
“These thermal imaging cameras,” Lt. Bodinsky said, “will help increase overall life safety for our citizens and firefighters.”
At the time of their grant application, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District had only three thermal imaging cameras, with each one placed on one of three fire apparatus.
Lt. Bodinsky further explained, “Our ambulances had no cameras, putting them at a disadvantage when responding to fire-related calls. The personnel on our ambulances are both firefighters and EMTs and are expected to respond to a multitude of different calls (including fire and possible rescue). These thermal imaging cameras will provide those firefighters an extra advantage when searching for fire victims, identifying hazards, and assisting them if they need help exiting structures when conditions are poor.”
In addition to multiple schools, and police and fire departments, recipients of TLWC grants for 2022 include the Monument Chapter of Special Olympics, which purchased team equipment and uniforms with their grant, Emergency Incident Support (which purchased supplies for providing food and water at local emergencies), and Friends of Fox Run Park (which purchased materials to maintain trails throughout the park).
The TLWC program focuses on smaller organizations that typically do not have the staffing or resources to pursue grants from major granting foundations. Applications for grants in 2023 will be available beginning in January. Organizations eligible to apply for a grant — a maximum of $2,000 — include nonprofits, public service organizations and public schools that serve the Tri-Lakes area.
Since 1973, TLWC has provided over $1 million in grant funds to local organizations. For more information about the organization and/or its grant program, visit their website, tlwc.net.