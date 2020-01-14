The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club last year awarded community nonprofit Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance a $710 grant to purchase exercise equipment for its senior center, located on the Lewis-Palmer High School campus. Pictured from left: Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance President Melissa Bagnall, Tri-Lakes Women’s Club Co-Presidents Pamela Perry and Marki Morison-Gille, and TLSA board member Penny Hauser.