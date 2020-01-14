The Tri-Lakes Women’s Club 2020 grant process is open for applications from Jan. 15 through March 16, and includes the option for eligible organizations to apply for small and large grants — a new addition this year.
Eligible organizations include nonprofit and public service organizations, as well as public schools serving the Tri-Lakes area. Special program and project requests are also welcome. Only one award will be granted per organization.
Grant instructions and applications are available online at tlwc.net/a-tradition-of-philanthropy/grant-awards.
Last year, the club awarded more than $45,000 in grants. Recipients included the Monument Police Department, the Palmer Lake Fire Department, Mountain Community Senior Services, Rocky Mountain Music Alliance, Tri-Lakes Cares, the Western Museum of Mining and Industry, and numerous District 38 schools.
Since 1977, TLWC has granted more than $980,000 to nonprofit, public service and public education programs through fundraising efforts.