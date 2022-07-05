MONUMENT • Public art in the Tri-Lakes area is about to get a technological addition.
The Tri-Lakes Views and ART Sites 501©(3) nonprofit arts organization has made it a mission to enrich the community by supporting events which preserve the region’s history and showcase the arts.
The organization is responsible for the public art sculptures that have been enjoyed for years around Monument and Palmer Lake, displayed on concrete pedestals in cooperation with the Town of Monument.
Recently, the organization made use of technology by partnering with the creators of Otocast, a travel app for mobile devices, to create a GPS-driven arts tour of the Tri-Lakes region, which could involve walking and driving. In addition, the app creates a QR code for each art site, which visitors would be able to scan to receive profiles of and interviews with the respective artists.
“It would get not only people coming up here to go on the tour, but also put them in touch with our member restaurants and various art galleries,” Hall said to the Monument Board of Trustees.
While the art sites do not yet have the QR codes attached to them, Hall said by going to Otocast.com and selecting “Tri-Lakes,” visitors at the art sites can hear a preliminary audio portion of the walking/driving tour.
Other pieces of exhibition are on display outside Bella Art & Frame in downtown Monument. Hall said the Tri-Lakes View and ART Sites organization is in its final stages of setting up the walking/driving tour of new art recently added to pedestals located in the community.
Since 2003, the organization has been spearheading public art to be on display around the region with an all-volunteer team. Sculptures that are part of the public exhibition are displayed on the property of the Lewis-Palmer School District’s administration “Big Red” building, at Monument town hall, and in a variety of locations between 2nd and 3rd Street in Monument, including the 3rd Street Santa Fe Trail Head, just north of the recently opened Town of Monument Waterwise Garden.
The exhibition includes “The Ice Harvest,” created by artists Tim Upham and Lisa Cameron, a series of printed lexan and steel on the northwest side of the intersection of 2nd Street and Beacon Lite Road, as well as “Aspen Grove,” by artist Reven-Marie Swanson, a collection of sculptures located on the roundabout at Old Denver Road and Baptist Road.
Tri-Lakes Views and ART Sites president Sky Hall gave a presentation to the Monument Board of Trustees earlier this year, during which he said while the organization had been on hiatus the past two years due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and other obstacles, the art sites will relaunch this year.
For additional background, visit TriLakesViews.org. Hall said updates to the site are coming soon.