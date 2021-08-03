The Tri-Lakes Tribune Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
Goodwill of Colorado’s Custodial Services receives prominent certification
Goodwill of Colorado’s Custodial Services has earned Cleaning Industry Management Standard-Green Building certification from ISSA, the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide.
Goodwill’s compliance with ISSA standards underscores the systems they have in place to deliver cost-effective, consistent and professional services designed to meet their customers’ needs and expectations, along with Goodwill’s preparedness to deliver a comprehensive “Green” cleaning program and services applying the highest possible standards and criteria.
Independent/accredited assessors verify CIMS and CIMS-GB certified organizations meet industry standards for:
- Quality Systems
- Service Delivery
- Human Resources
- Health, Safety and Environmental Stewardship
- Management
- Green Building
For nearly three decades, Goodwill’s customer-focused and customized Custodial Services has consistently surpassed the requirements and expectations of the region’s most prestigious government agencies, military installations, higher education institutions and corporate clients — including Goodwill’s AbilityOne federal contracts in partnership with the United States Air Force Academy and Schriever Air Force Base. Among the organization’s longest-established and independence-focused business enterprises, Goodwill’s Custodial Services employs nearly 130 individuals, most of whom have significant developmental challenges and previous barriers to employment.
“Goodwill’s Custodial Services is proud to receive this global and sought-after certification,” said Goodwill of Colorado Contract Services Director Luci Cruz-Laporte in a statement. “The CIMS-GB distinction will allow Goodwill to further deliver comprehensive services providing environmentally-friendly and healthier spaces that our customers are seeking.”