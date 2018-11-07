For the second consecutive season, three Tri-Lakes area teams will be represented at this week’s Class 4A state volleyball tournament at the Denver Coliseum. The event takes place Thursday through Saturday.
Two-time defending state-champ Lewis-Palmer (24-1) is the No. 1 overall seed and will get a first-round bye in the 12-team tournament. The Rangers easily won their regional Saturday with straight-set victories over Greeley Central and Canon City.
Discovery Canyon (23-2) is the No. 2 seed and also receives a first-round bye. The Thunder won their regional with victories over Golden and Frederick.
Palmer Ridge (18-7) is the No. 8 seed and will face No. 9 Ponderosa in a first-round match on Thursday. The Bears also hosted a regional and cruised to straight-set victories over Eagle Valley and Roosevelt.
Lewis-Palmer, Discovery Canyon and Palmer Ridge all play in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference, which has long been considered the top league in the state. Another PPAC team, Cheyenne Mountain (11-13), won the Woodland Park regional as a No. 25 seed to advance to the state tournament. Cheyenne Mountain is the No. 11 seed and will square off with No. 6 Evergreen.
Cheyenne Mountain (6) and Lewis-Palmer (4) have combined to win the last 10 state championships in the classification.
“Wow! Love our league,” said Discovery Canyon coach Melissa Bravo.
Bravo and her Thunder team have been the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the state all season. The Thunder’s only losses are to Erie (0-3) in their season opener and Lewis-Palmer (0-3).
“In the L-P game we didn’t feel like we played our volleyball,” Bravo said. “After that game we went back to our approach of working on getting a little bit better one match at a time.”
In 2017, Discovery Canyon was 0-2 in the state tournament. Bravo and company are hoping to change that trend.
“Everyone is there to win,” she said. “It doesn’t matter the ranking or what jersey the other team is wearing. There’s no pressure. It’s just opportunity.”
Bravo is in her seventh season with the Thunder. This is by far her most complete team. It features just three seniors: Ashten Prechtel (a 6-foot-5 middle blocker who will sign her national letter of intent to play basketball for Stanford on Nov. 14), right-side hitter/setter Hannah Pethtel and outside hitter Haley Bryant.
“We don’t want to end our season with the high not being we were 23-2 and the No. 2 ranked team in the state” Bravo said. “Our ultimate goal is to win state. Every team deserves respect when you step on the court.”
Lewis-Palmer has had a target on its back all season. The Rangers were the preseason No. 1 team. They have won 83 of their last 84 matches since the start of the 2016 season.
Lewis-Palmer, coached by Wade Baxter, is ranked first in the state among all classifications and No. 12 in the nation in the MaxPreps Xcellent 25.
Palmer Ridge’s return to the state tournament comes under the direction of first-year coach Trevor Sullivan. He took over the program in late July, a couple of weeks before the start of training camp.