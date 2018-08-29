All four Tri-Lakes area prep football teams will be in action this weekend as the first full week of the season gets underway at venues across the state.
Palmer Ridge, the defending Class 3A state champion, opened its season on Aug. 24 against Pine Creek. The Bears host {span}Cañon {/span}City Thursday at Don Breese Stadium. The Bears have won each of the last two meetings with the Tigers — 26-23 in 2016 and 43-0 last fall.
Palmer Ridge is playing in a new conference (3A Central) this season that includes traditional foes Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon, along with Lutheran, Littleton and Thomas Jefferson. The Bears finish their non-league schedule with games against Pueblo East (3A state champions in 2014, 2015 and 2016), Sand Creek and Pueblo South (the defending 4A state champion).
Lewis-Palmer also played last week at Mead. The Rangers are trying to bounce back from a 4-6 season last fall. They were 10-2 in 2016 and advanced to the state quarterfinals.
Lewis-Palmer hosts Evergreen Friday at Don Breese Stadium. Evergreen won last year’s game, 16-15. Lewis-Palmer beat Evergreen 42-0 in 2016.
The rest of the Rangers’ non-league schedule includes games against Coronado, Cañon City and Pueblo South.
Among the top Rangers are: junior two-way lineman Kai Arneson, senior Colton Baroni, senior linebacker Charles Cook, senior two-way lineman Travis McDonald, senior defensive end Julyan McCoy, senior two-way lineman Isaiah Padilla, senior multi-position players Joel Scott, and senior halfback/cornerback Evan Walsh, junior free safety/wide receiver Paxton Crowell, senior wide receiver Konnor Kingsmore, and junior strong safety/ wide receiver Jake Martin.
Discovery Canyon opened its season on Aug. 25 with a home game against Mountain View. The Thunder host Roosevelt Friday at District 20 Stadium.
Discovery Canyon is coming off a 6-5 season in which it made the playoffs for a sixth consecutive year. made the playoffs last season for the six consecutive campaign. Last season also marked the first league loss for a Thunder team since the 2011 season.
The Classical Academy hosts D’Evelyn in its first game of the season on Thursday.
Justin Rich is in his second season as the Titans’ coach. They were 9-2 in 2017, losing both games to La Junta.
Among the top returning TCA players are senior two-way lineman Jason Alexander, senior quarterback/defensive back Ethan Boyles, senior two-way lineman Garrett Craig, senior linebacker/tight end Alec Day, senior two-way lineman Matthew Leland.